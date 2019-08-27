Shufro Rose & Co Holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Has Cut by $5.46 Million; As Apple (AAPL) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Marco Investment Management Has Trimmed Stake

Marco Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 5.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marco Investment Management Llc sold 6,753 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 111,518 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.18 million, down from 118,271 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marco Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $925.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $204.74. About 16.80M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 04/05/2018 – Apple Rakes In Profits As It Awaits the Next Big Leap — Barrons.com; 21/05/2018 – @robotodd asked Apple’s Siri to tell him about #WWDC18, Apple’s developer conference that starts on June 4, and it told him it’s going to get an upgrade; 24/04/2018 – US investigates telecom carriers, industry organization over alleged eSIM collusion after Apple’s complaint, sources say; 15/03/2018 – APPLE: LOOK FORWARD TO TELLING THEIR STORY TO FRENCH COURTS; 23/03/2018 – Ireland chooses investment firms to manage Apple cash; 19/04/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) is the largest semiconductor foundry company in the world and also makes chips for leading technology firms such as Apple and Nvidia; 11/04/2018 – Caldwell Cassady & Curry Helps VirnetX Win $502.6 Million Verdict Against Apple; 24/05/2018 – Apple blocks Steam’s plan to extend its video games to iPhones; 28/03/2018 – Apple Teams Up with Chicago Public Schools and Northwestern University to Bring Coding to Chicago Teachers; 15/05/2018 – Glenview Adds Express Scripts, Exits Apple, Cuts FMC Corp: 13F

Shufro Rose & Co Llc decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 19.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shufro Rose & Co Llc sold 116,262 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 473,065 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.57 million, down from 589,327 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shufro Rose & Co Llc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $48.44. About 10.57M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 25/04/2018 – European Commission Approves Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo (nivolumab) Four-Week Dosing Schedule for Advanced Melanoma and Previously Treated Renal Cell Carcinoma; 09/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Significantly Improves Overall Survival in Study; 11/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Planning Board Thu, 4/12/2018, 1:00 AM; 27/04/2018 – ADVANTAGENE – ITS INVESTIGATIONAL GMCI COMBINED WITH OPDIVO IS TO TREAT NEWLY DIAGNOSED MALIGNANT GLIOMA PATIENTS GETTING SURGERY WITH/WITHOUT TEMOZOLOMIDE; 09/04/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda helps lung cancer patients live longer in trial; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB & ILLUMINA IN IMMUNOTHERAPY PACT; 02/05/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb and Biogen Are the Pharmas Most Trusted by Doctors, Study Finds; 31/05/2018 – Medivir: Phase I/II study design of birinapant in combination with Keytruda® to be presented on June 4 at the ASCO Annual Meeting; 05/04/2018 – USGS: M 5.2 – 145km NNE of Bristol Island, South Sandwich Islands; 12/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Mon, 3/12/2018, 7:30 PM

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $728,360 activity. Samuels Theodore R. II also bought $236,440 worth of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) shares.

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: Schaeffersresearch.com which released: “3 M&A Stories to Watch Today – Schaeffers Research” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s (NYSE:BMY) P/E Ratio Really That Good? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Better Buy: Biogen vs. Celgene – Yahoo Finance” on August 25, 2019. More interesting news about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “26 Stocks Moving in Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “What Has Led Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Stock To Fall More Than 35% Over The Last 3 Years? – Forbes” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, down 3.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.09 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.72 billion for 11.53 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual earnings per share reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.

Shufro Rose & Co Llc, which manages about $1.64B and $998.82M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 8,034 shares to 84,968 shares, valued at $8.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 16,269 shares in the quarter, for a total of 719,602 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd.

