Shufro Rose & Co Stake in Goldfield (GV) Has Increased by $368,948; As Amazon Com (AMZN) Stock Value Declined, Tci Wealth Advisors Upped by $6.05 Million Its Stake

Tci Wealth Advisors Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 566.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc bought 3,397 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 3,997 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.12M, up from 600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $886.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $16.45 during the last trading session, reaching $1792.57. About 3.05 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/03/2018 – Amazon Japan investigated for demanding ‘cooperation payments’; 26/04/2018 – Amazon doesn’t break out advertising sales but loops it under the “other” category, which grew 139 percent year-over-year; 20/04/2018 – Amazon.com wants to make it easier for developers to create projects based on the blockchain technology underlying bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies; 24/05/2018 – The homebuilder’s new homes are Wi-Fi certified, making them perfect showrooms for Amazon’s smart home devices; 27/03/2018 – AMAZON.COM AND FRENCH RETAILER CASINO DISCUSSING POSSIBLE BRAZIL DEAL; 30/05/2018 – MUMTALAKAT MOVES INFRASTRUCTURE TO AMAZON WEB SERVICES CLOUD; 07/05/2018 – AMAZON SHOWS CORTANA OPENING ALEXA AT THE OFFICE; 18/04/2018 – The rocket company founded by Jeff Bezos is quickly headed toward commercial operations; 07/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Amazon.com readies move to sell electronics directly in Brazil; 14/03/2018 – Microsoft plans to open its first Middle East data centers as it steps up cloud challenge to Amazon

Shufro Rose & Co Llc increased its stake in Goldfield Corp (GV) by 7095.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shufro Rose & Co Llc bought 184,474 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.89% . The institutional investor held 187,074 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $413,000, up from 2,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shufro Rose & Co Llc who had been investing in Goldfield Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.78 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $2.03. About shares traded. The Goldfield Corporation (NYSEMKT:GV) has declined 51.04% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.04% the S&P500. Some Historical GV News: 18/04/2018 – USGS: M 0.0 – 61km SSW of Goldfield, Nevada; 23/04/2018 – DJ Goldfield Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GV); 01/04/2018 – USGS: M 0.4 – 56km SSW of Goldfield, Nevada; 15/04/2018 – USGS: M 1.1 – 55km SW of Goldfield, Nevada; 24/05/2018 – President’s Comments at Goldfield’s Annual Meeting; 08/05/2018 – Goldfield 1Q Rev $34.4M; 08/05/2018 – Goldfield 1Q EPS 9c; 24/05/2018 – President’s Comments at Goldfield’s Annual Meeting; 19/04/2018 – USGS: M 0.7 – 64km ESE of Goldfield, Nevada; 14/03/2018 – GOLDFIELD CORP – AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017, TOTAL BACKLOG INCREASED TO $214.2 MLN, FROM $190.0 MLN AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2016

Shufro Rose & Co Llc, which manages about $1.64 billion and $998.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA) by 2 shares to 36 shares, valued at $10.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR) by 8,634 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,372 shares, and cut its stake in Walker & Dunlop Inc (NYSE:WD).

