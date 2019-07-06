Shufro Rose & Co Holding In Henry Schein (HSIC) Was Increased; As Aecom (ACM) Market Valuation Rose, Pdt Partners Has Decreased Its Position by $1.01 Million

Shufro Rose & Co Llc increased its stake in Henry Schein Inc (HSIC) by 52.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shufro Rose & Co Llc bought 7,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.23% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,175 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.27 million, up from 13,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shufro Rose & Co Llc who had been investing in Henry Schein Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $69.16. About 773,569 shares traded. Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) has risen 15.84% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.41% the S&P500. Some Historical HSIC News: 29/05/2018 – Stanley Bergman Addresses Western University of Health Sciences Dental, Pharmacy, and Veterinary Graduates; 05/03/2018 – GRIFOLS,HENRY SCHEIN IN PACT FOR NORMAL SALINE SOLUTION IN US; 01/05/2018 – Henry Schein: Jonathan Koch Joins to Lead Global Dental Distribution Group; 03/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC – JOINT VENTURE EXPECTS TO REALIZE BETWEEN $20 MLN AND $30 MLN IN ANNUAL SYNERGIES BY END OF YEAR THREE; 03/04/2018 – Henry Schein Expects to Complete Transaction in 2Q of 2018; 02/05/2018 – Brad Connett Named President, U.S. Medical Group At Henry Schein, Inc; 30/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN TO OWN 50% INTEREST IN ORTHO2; 09/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 10/04/2018 – Henry Schein Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC – 2018 EPS WILL HAVE IMPACT OF ONE-TIME TRANSFER TAXES OF ABOUT $0.03 PER SHARE, RELATED TO COMPLETING TRANSACTION

Pdt Partners Llc decreased its stake in Aecom (ACM) by 25.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pdt Partners Llc sold 34,743 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.12% with the market. The hedge fund held 99,800 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.96M, down from 134,543 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pdt Partners Llc who had been investing in Aecom for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $37.29. About 431,908 shares traded. AECOM (NYSE:ACM) has risen 0.67% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.76% the S&P500. Some Historical ACM News: 15/03/2018 – AECOM OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 08/05/2018 – AECOM SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.50 TO $2.90, EST. $2.71; 23/03/2018 – ADM BOARD NOMINATES AECOM CHAIRMAN & CEO MICHAEL S. BURKE TO BO; 08/05/2018 – AECOM – FOR FISCAL 2018, SEES CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $110 MLN; 22/03/2018 – Aecom Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – AECOM Sees FY18 Adj EPS $2.50-Adj EPS $2.90; 23/05/2018 – AECOM awarded 15-year, US$3.1 billion contract to provide U.S. Air Force with range support services; 08/05/2018 – AECOM – SEES 2018 ADJ EPS $2.50 – $2.90; 13/04/2018 – Real Deal NY: AECOM Tishman tapped to work on 270 Park Avenue; 12/04/2018 – Real Deal NY: AECOM Tishman tapped to build 270 Park Avenue

Pdt Partners Llc, which manages about $4.99 billion and $1.77B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Care Com Inc (NYSE:CRCM) by 20,900 shares to 79,146 shares, valued at $1.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qiagen Nv by 20,543 shares in the quarter, for a total of 239,544 shares, and has risen its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises Inc (NYSE:NUS).

Analysts await AECOM (NYSE:ACM) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 14.52% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ACM’s profit will be $111.71M for 13.13 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.69 actual EPS reported by AECOM for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.90% EPS growth.

