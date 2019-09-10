Shufro Rose & Co Has Increased Alleghany Del (Y) Stake by $10.66 Million as Stock Value Rose; As A T & T (T) Shares Rose, Douglass Winthrop Advisors Cut Its Stake

Shufro Rose & Co Llc increased its stake in Alleghany Corp Del (Y) by 156.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shufro Rose & Co Llc bought 17,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.39% . The institutional investor held 28,580 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.50M, up from 11,155 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shufro Rose & Co Llc who had been investing in Alleghany Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $4.83 during the last trading session, reaching $767.41. About 29,495 shares traded. Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) has risen 9.08% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical Y News: 24/04/2018 – Alleghany Corp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CORP QTRLY OPERATING EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE WERE $11.24 IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q Net Premiums Written $1.25 Billion; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q-End Book Value $545.07/Share; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CORP QTRLY NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN OF $1,253.3 MLN VS $1,233.1 MLN; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CORP 1Q OPER EPS $11.24, EST. $8.310 (2 EST.); 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CORP QTRLY EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE WERE $11.04 PER SHARE; 23/04/2018 – DJ Alleghany Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (Y); 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q Rev $1.59B; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY – BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE WAS $545.07 AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, A DECREASE OF 1.5% FROM BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017

Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc decreased its stake in A T & T Inc (T) by 20.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc sold 23,335 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 91,040 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.86 million, down from 114,375 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc who had been investing in A T & T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $265.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $37.36. About 25.94M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 21/03/2018 – Can Investor Doubts Save AT&T? — Barrons.com; 16/05/2018 – Novartis top lawyer exits over Trump attorney deal ‘mistake’; 29/03/2018 – Exclusive: AT&T Develops Networking Switch, in Blow to Cisco; 30/05/2018 – AT&T CFO: PLANNING 4 TIERS OF ONLINE TV THIS YEAR; 12/04/2018 – QATAR BOND TRANCHES INCLUDE $3 BLN MATURING IN 2028, PRICED AT T PLUS 170 BASIS POINTS; 30/03/2018 – AT&T-Time Warner Trial’s Early Focus: Are Turner Channels Must-Haves?; 06/03/2018 – AT&T Collaborates With Aira to Develop New AI Powered Prescription Medication Reader; 20/04/2018 – BNN: U.S. Justice Dept. to probe AT&T, Verizon wireless contracts; 01/05/2018 – Hadas Gold: Will the AT&T and Time Warner merger be approved but with conditions? Source tells CNN the judge has asked both sid; 05/04/2018 – AT&T Inc. Announces Launch Of Vrio Corp.’s Initial Public Offering

Shufro Rose & Co Llc, which manages about $1.64B and $998.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sanderson Farms Inc (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 2,685 shares to 55,203 shares, valued at $7.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 13,248 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,552 shares, and cut its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold Y shares while 97 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 11.66 million shares or 24.34% less from 15.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 39,581 were reported by Rhumbline Advisers. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd owns 0.02% invested in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) for 3,116 shares. Utd Services Automobile Association reported 0.01% stake. Central Corp invested 1.85% in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). Fiduciary accumulated 337 shares. Kiltearn Prns Llp reported 74,280 shares stake. Sei Investments Co reported 10,100 shares. Leavell Inv Mgmt holds 0.06% or 887 shares. State Bank Of Montreal Can has 0.05% invested in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). Lpl Fincl Ltd Co has 1,889 shares. Geode Cap Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 154,551 shares. Clearbridge Invests Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 2,500 shares. Jane Street Grp Inc accumulated 1,515 shares. Lagoda Investment Mgmt Lp holds 0.23% or 293 shares in its portfolio.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $992,885 activity.

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, up 4.44% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.9 per share. T’s profit will be $6.68B for 9.94 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.62% EPS growth.

Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del Cl (BRKA) by 2 shares to 93 shares, valued at $28.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc Com Stk (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8,738 shares in the quarter, for a total of 457,483 shares, and has risen its stake in Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCK).

