Shufro Rose & Co Has Cut Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) Position by $1.26 Million as Market Value Declined; Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holding Increased by Azimuth Capital Management Llc

Azimuth Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 18.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Azimuth Capital Management Llc bought 1,576 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 10,082 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.95 million, up from 8,506 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Azimuth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $901.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $32.08 during the last trading session, reaching $1823.24. About 4.64M shares traded or 19.35% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 06/04/2018 – CPSC MEETING WITH AMAZON REPRESENTATIVES APRIL 10; 29/03/2018 – Trump escalates attack on Amazon, focusing on tax, shipping; 29/03/2018 – A Whole Foods Market in Austin, Texas, briefly tested banners proclaiming 10 percent discounts for members of Amazon’s increasingly powerful Prime service; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ on bonds, deals; 14/05/2018 – Peeks Social Receives Invitation to Amazon Appstore; 14/05/2018 – Nissay Adds HDFC Bank, Cuts Ctrip, Buys More Amazon: 13F; 20/03/2018 – Financial Post: Amazon to limit single, low-priced purchases in effort to cut shipping costs; 26/04/2018 – Amazon is increasing its Prime subscription to $119 a year, an additional $2 billion in revenue; 06/04/2018 – MEDIA-Apple hires former Amazon devices CTO for software role – Bloomberg; 18/04/2018 – AMAZON CEO JEFF BEZOS SAYS EXCEEDED 100M PAID PRIME MEMBERS

Shufro Rose & Co Llc decreased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG) by 7.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shufro Rose & Co Llc sold 48,603 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.51% . The institutional investor held 644,698 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.83M, down from 693,301 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shufro Rose & Co Llc who had been investing in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.46% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $18.27. About 12.78M shares traded or 89.03% up from the average. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has declined 15.71% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.71% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas: Borrowing Base Reaffirmed by Lenders at $3.2B; 06/03/2018 ClinicalTrial US: Cognition Evolution and MRI Markers in PPMS Patients on 2 Years (PRO-COG); 19/03/2018 – KKR Expands Position in Eagle Ford With $765 Million Cabot Deal; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS – QTRLY NATURAL GAS PRICE REALIZATIONS, INCLUDING IMPACT OF DERIVATIVES, WERE $2.44 PER THOUSAND CUBIC FEET, DOWN 8 PCT; 27/04/2018 – CABOT CEO: CAPACITY ON ATLANTIC SUNRISE TO BE FILLED BY YR END; 17/05/2018 – Cabot Oil 10.4% Owned by Hedge Funds; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Discretionary Cash Flow $280.3M; 19/03/2018 – KKR & Co: Closed on Acquisition of Cabot Oil Eagle Ford Assets for $765M; 28/03/2018 – Cog, SIEMonster Increase Security of Event Monitoring Platform for the Enterprise Market; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Profit Rises 11%

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Big Tech Faces Big Scrutiny: FTC Looking Into Facebook, Federal Reserve Pays Amazon A Visit – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Legal Setbacks Unlikely to Significantly Affect Amazon Stock – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019, Fool.com published: “Amazon Earnings: What to Watch – The Motley Fool” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “As Losses Mount, Schneider Shutters First To Last Mile Delivery Business – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Tuesday’s Market Minute: Prime Day: The New Black Friday – Benzinga” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Azimuth Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) by 42,011 shares to 92,784 shares, valued at $8.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Total System Services Inc (NYSE:TSS) by 41,270 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 99,595 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ruggie Cap Gru reported 2,288 shares. Green Valley Invsts Lc accumulated 139,253 shares. Cannell Peter B & owns 1,847 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Greenleaf invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Horan Limited Liability Co has invested 0.33% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Da Davidson Company invested 0.49% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Bartlett Company invested in 0.04% or 536 shares. Centre Asset Management Lc accumulated 12,980 shares or 6.01% of the stock. Moore Mngmt Lp invested in 23,310 shares. 631 were reported by Asset Management Inc. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc has 9,488 shares for 2.05% of their portfolio. Boston Advsrs Ltd Co invested 2.23% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Kingdon Cap Mgmt Lc invested in 3.21% or 13,473 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 2.68% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 735,592 shares. Efg Asset Management (Americas) Corp has invested 3% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.31 EPS, up 29.17% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.24 per share. COG’s profit will be $129.70 million for 14.73 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.43% negative EPS growth.

Shufro Rose & Co Llc, which manages about $1.64 billion and $998.82 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 392,452 shares to 601,128 shares, valued at $62.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 8,034 shares in the quarter, for a total of 84,968 shares, and has risen its stake in Umh Pptys Inc (NYSE:UMH).

More notable recent Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) news were published by: Livetradingnews.com which released: “The Streetâ€™s Key Stock Analysts Research Reports – Live Trading News” on July 09, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Natural Gas Hits 5-Year Highs: Buy These 4 Production Leaders Now – 24/7 Wall St.” published on November 14, 2018, Marketwatch.com published: “Whiting Petroleum, Chesapeake Energy stock plunges highlight energy sector selloff – MarketWatch” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cabot Oil & Gas Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Had Bought Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 118% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold COG shares while 153 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 404.36 million shares or 3.88% less from 420.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco Limited owns 3.31 million shares. Nordea Invest Mngmt has 25,446 shares. Van Eck Assoc Corp reported 1.15M shares. The Australia-based Macquarie Group Ltd has invested 0% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Bnp Paribas Asset Sa holds 90,451 shares. Mufg Americas has 656 shares. Captrust Fin Advsr holds 0% or 736 shares. Argent Trust Com owns 7,692 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board holds 0.05% or 628,016 shares. Qs Invsts Limited Liability holds 0.02% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) or 53,179 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 0.04% or 83,035 shares. 207,790 were accumulated by Aperio Grp Lc. Sg Americas Lc has 0.05% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Employees Retirement Of Texas invested in 315,000 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Fil reported 1.17 million shares.