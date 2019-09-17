Shufro Rose & Co Has Cut Its Holding in Novartis A G (NVS) as Share Price Rose; Alps Advisors Increases Holding in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Shufro Rose & Co Llc decreased its stake in Novartis A G (NVS) by 70.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shufro Rose & Co Llc sold 12,007 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.81% . The institutional investor held 4,955 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $452,000, down from 16,962 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shufro Rose & Co Llc who had been investing in Novartis A G for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $198.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $86.14. About 1.12 million shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CEO SAYS FIRM MADE MISTAKES RECENTLY AND WORLD RIGHTLY EXPECTS MORE FROM A LEADING HEALTHCARE COMPANY; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CFO SAYS SAYS HAS THE SIZE, THERAPEUTIC AREAS THAT NOVARTIS NEEDS TO BE SUCCESSFUL, SEES NO “DOMINO EFFECT” OF OTHER DRUG DEALS THAT WOULD FORCE NOVARTIS INTO LARGE-SCALE…; 09/05/2018 – ? Novartis in payment to […]; 18/05/2018 – Greek Parliament to Vote on Prosecutions in Novartis Bribery Case; 09/05/2018 – Novartis Says Contract With Company Linked To Trump’s Lawyer Has Ended — MarketWatch; 16/05/2018 – At the Meet Novartis Management investor event, Novartis highlights strategy to focus the company and drive sustainable growth; 02/05/2018 – Novartis: Sandoz receives complete response letter from the US FDA for proposed biosimilar rituximab; 20/03/2018 – Novartis Launches Two Joint Working Projects With NHS Cancer Vanguard Sites, Using Data Analysis to Improve Care Pathways for Cancer Patients; 08/03/2018 – Next Generation Biologics, Janssen’s Tremfya, Eli Lilly’s Taltz, and Novartis’ Cosentyx, Raising the Bar in Psoriasis Management; 27/03/2018 – NOVARTIS SAYS PROCEEDS TO BE USED ACCORDING TO CAPITAL ALLOCATION PRIORITIES, INCLUDINGBOLT-ON ACQUISITIONS

Alps Advisors Inc increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) by 16.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alps Advisors Inc bought 206,544 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 1.44 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $68.15 million, up from 1.23 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alps Advisors Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $215.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $48.98. About 17.01M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 09/04/2018 – Ryder Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-‘Oracle of Omaha’ Buffett comments on China, healthcare, deals; 10/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO TREASURER NEAL BLINDE SPEAKS AT INVESTOR DAY; 16/03/2018 – Federal Probe Expands to Wells Fargo Wealth Management — Barrons.com; 21/03/2018 – Wells Fargo’s John Silvia Says the Fed Will Stay With Three Rate Hikes (Video); 09/04/2018 – Exclusive: U.S. consumer watchdog seeks record fine against Wells Fargo for abuses; 07/05/2018 – PPG Industries at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO – SETTLEMENT AMOUNT WAS FULLY ACCRUED AS OF MARCH 31, 2018; 08/05/2018 – Myers Industries at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC NWL.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM

Alps Advisors Inc, which manages about $13.32 billion and $13.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) by 213,200 shares to 27,500 shares, valued at $771,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Broadridge Finl (NYSE:BR) by 3,654 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,751 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr (XLK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 72 investors sold WFC shares while 642 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 3.38 billion shares or 2.62% more from 3.29 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kistler invested in 6,677 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Davis R M owns 5,070 shares. Stephens Ar invested in 179,901 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Cap Fund Mngmt Sa holds 0.03% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) or 72,145 shares. Ohio-based Van Cleef Asset Managementinc has invested 0.08% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Moreover, Walter And Keenan Consulting Mi Adv has 1.02% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 48,978 shares. Moreover, Numerixs Invest Technologies has 0.41% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Zacks Mgmt owns 1.46 million shares for 1.42% of their portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.28% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Pictet Cie (Europe) reported 108,322 shares stake. Glenview Bankshares Tru Dept owns 8,759 shares. Middleton Com Ma reported 16,897 shares stake. Court Place Advsr Limited holds 19,796 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Ltd reported 2.52% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Goelzer Management reported 54,333 shares.

Analysts await Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 earnings per share, up 4.58% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.31 per share. NVS’s profit will be $3.16 billion for 15.72 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual earnings per share reported by Novartis AG for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.79% EPS growth.