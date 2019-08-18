Shufro Rose & Co Trimmed Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Stake; Aflac (AFL) Shorts Lowered By 5.07%

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) had a decrease of 5.07% in short interest. AFL’s SI was 9.41 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 5.07% from 9.91 million shares previously. With 2.95 million avg volume, 3 days are for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)’s short sellers to cover AFL’s short positions. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $52.65. About 2.73M shares traded. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.62% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AFL News: 17/05/2018 – Aflac, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Google, and Liberty Global Join PegaWorld 2018 Keynote Lineup; 31/05/2018 – MEDIA-SEC is said to review allegations that Aflac misled investors – Bloomberg; 22/04/2018 – DJ Aflac Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AFL); 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Aflac Incorporated Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadli; 02/04/2018 – AFLAC AFFIRMED BY FITCH, OUTLOOK STABLE; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC INC – IN YEN TERMS, AFLAC JAPAN’S PREMIUM INCOME, NET OF REINSURANCE, WAS ¥353.3 BLN IN QTR , OR 2.6% LOWER THAN A YEAR AGO; 02/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Aflac Life Insurance Japan ‘A+’; Otlk Stable; 02/04/2018 – Fitch Assigns ‘A+’ IFS to Aflac Japan Insurance Subsidiary; Outlook Stable; 02/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns First-time Aa3 Ifsr To Aflac Japan; Outlook Stable; 25/04/2018 – Aflac 1Q Adj EPS $1.05

Shufro Rose & Co Llc decreased Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) stake by 19.73% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Shufro Rose & Co Llc sold 116,262 shares as Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY)’s stock declined 4.66%. The Shufro Rose & Co Llc holds 473,065 shares with $22.57M value, down from 589,327 last quarter. Bristol Myers Squibb Co now has $76.85 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.69% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $46.98. About 9.63M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 16/05/2018 – Dynavax to Present New Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) at the 2018 American Society for Clinical; 02/05/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb and Biogen Are the Pharmas Most Trusted by Doctors, Study Finds; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FDA (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR; 24/04/2018 – USGS: M 5.3 – 291km WSW of Bristol Island, South Sandwich Islands; 17/03/2018 – Xilinx Technology Enables 5G for Hyper-Connected Urban Society at University of Bristol Smart Internet Lab; 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: With positive Keytruda data, Merck scrambles the market for lung cancer immunotherapies; 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients with Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA® (Pembrolizumab) Combination Trials; 08/03/2018 – BAVARIAN NORDIC A/S – CO, BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB AGREE TO SUPPLY CLINICAL MATERIAL FOR TRIAL; 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Janssen to Pay Bristol-Myers Upfront Sum, Regulatory Milestone Payments; 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN TO PAY BRISTOL-MYERS UPFRONT SUM PLUS MILESTONES

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “What Has Led Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Stock To Fall More Than 35% Over The Last 3 Years? – Forbes” on August 15, 2019, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: “Analysts Upgrade Drug Stocks HZNP and BMY – Schaeffers Research” published on August 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Bristol-Myers Looks Incredibly Cheap – Seeking Alpha” on August 03, 2019. More interesting news about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Large Option Trader Buying Nektar Calls Following Stock Crash – Benzinga” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Risk-Takers Have a Reasonable Shot with BMY Stock – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Bristol-Myers Squibb has $63 highest and $5100 lowest target. $54.80’s average target is 16.65% above currents $46.98 stock price. Bristol-Myers Squibb had 15 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 20 report. Bank of America maintained the shares of BMY in report on Tuesday, February 19 with “Neutral” rating. On Wednesday, April 17 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform”. The stock of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by BMO Capital Markets. On Thursday, June 13 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral”. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Friday, May 3.

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, down 3.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.09 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.72 billion for 11.19 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual earnings per share reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $728,360 activity. Shares for $236,440 were bought by Samuels Theodore R. II on Thursday, May 16. BERTOLINI ROBERT J also bought $491,920 worth of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Research Mngmt holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 8,530 shares. Mathes Inc, New York-based fund reported 5,959 shares. Guardian Life Insur Of America stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). James Rech holds 819 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Two Sigma Securities Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Ameritas Investment Prns reported 68,939 shares. North Star Investment Management Corp holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 38,508 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur holds 27,832 shares. Spc Finance owns 6,075 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Plante Moran Financial Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company, Michigan-based fund reported 1,989 shares. Sva Plumb Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.03% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 6,437 shares. Ferguson Wellman Management accumulated 101,065 shares. Earnest Prtn Ltd Liability Co has 0% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 789 shares. Tru Invest Advisors holds 0.75% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 13,275 shares. Vestor Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.01% or 1,443 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 42 investors sold Aflac Incorporated shares while 320 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 471.73 million shares or 2.76% less from 485.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Counselors Incorporated owns 5,281 shares. Hillsdale holds 0.05% or 10,530 shares in its portfolio. Savings Bank owns 129,201 shares. Regentatlantic Ltd Liability Com has 47,446 shares. Korea Corporation has invested 0.09% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 840,357 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Retirement Of Alabama, Alabama-based fund reported 349,389 shares. Nuance Invests Ltd owns 142,365 shares. Peninsula Asset Management owns 69,115 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 0.09% or 648,873 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Manchester Capital Mgmt Limited Com has 0.06% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Diversified Tru reported 0.02% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Ogorek Anthony Joseph New York Adv stated it has 0.01% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Da Davidson & owns 39,117 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Dnb Asset Mgmt As reported 95,426 shares.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiary, American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company has market cap of $38.98 billion. It operates through two divisions, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. It has a 12.83 P/E ratio. The Aflac Japan segment offers various voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

Among 4 analysts covering Aflac (NYSE:AFL), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Aflac has $6200 highest and $4900 lowest target. $54.50’s average target is 3.51% above currents $52.65 stock price. Aflac had 12 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Friday, July 26. On Tuesday, April 30 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral”. The stock of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) earned “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Tuesday, April 30. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, July 10. On Monday, July 29 the stock rating was downgraded by Raymond James to “Outperform”. On Wednesday, May 22 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight”. The stock of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has “Strong Buy” rating given on Tuesday, June 18 by Raymond James.