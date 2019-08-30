ShotSpotter Inc. (SSTI)’s Financial Results Comparing With SPS Commerce Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

We are contrasting ShotSpotter Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) and SPS Commerce Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ShotSpotter Inc. 43 8.00 N/A -0.17 0.00 SPS Commerce Inc. 52 6.93 N/A 1.54 72.43

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ShotSpotter Inc. 0.00% -9.6% -4% SPS Commerce Inc. 0.00% 7.6% 6.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of ShotSpotter Inc. is 1.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.3. The Current Ratio of rival SPS Commerce Inc. is 4.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 4.8. SPS Commerce Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than ShotSpotter Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ShotSpotter Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 SPS Commerce Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

ShotSpotter Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 122.06% and an $60 consensus target price. Competitively the consensus target price of SPS Commerce Inc. is $98.33, which is potential 94.98% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that ShotSpotter Inc. looks more robust than SPS Commerce Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

ShotSpotter Inc. and SPS Commerce Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 65.4% and 98.5%. Insiders held 6.7% of ShotSpotter Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.1% of SPS Commerce Inc. shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ShotSpotter Inc. -3.86% -16.61% -27.19% -19.59% -7.53% 20.56% SPS Commerce Inc. 8.19% 10.28% 6.41% 27.97% 31.63% 35.75%

For the past year ShotSpotter Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than SPS Commerce Inc.

Summary

SPS Commerce Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors ShotSpotter Inc.

ShotSpotter, Inc. provides software-as-a-service based gunshot detection solutions for law enforcement officials and security personnel worldwide. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, an outdoor public safety solution for cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and SST SecureCampus and ShotSpotter SiteSecure that helps the law enforcement and security personnel serving universities, colleges, and other educational institutions to mitigate risk and enhance security by notifying authorities and first responders of an active-shooter. The company serves public safety customers and higher-education campuses through direct sales teams. ShotSpotter, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

SPS Commerce, Inc. provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It provides solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based product suite that enhances the way suppliers, retailers, distributors, logistics firms, and other trading partners manage and fulfill orders. The company offers Trading Partner Fulfillment solution, which provides fulfillment automation and replaces or augments an organizationÂ’s existing trading partner electronic communication infrastructure; Trading Partner Analytics solution that comprises data analytics applications to enhance visibility and analysis of customers supply chains; and Trading Partner Assortment solution to manage individual attributes associated with each item a retailer or supplier sells. It also provides Trading Partner Sourcing solution that enables retailers to source providers of new items, suppliers to connect with new retailers, and retailing community to make connections for expanding their business networks and grow; Trading Partner Community Development solution, which offers communications programs that enables retailers, suppliers, and emerging providers of value-added products and services to establish trading partner relationships with new trading partners to expand their businesses; and Other Trading Partner Solutions, such as barcode labeling, planogram services, and scan and pack application that helps trading partners process information to streamline the picking and packaging process. The company sells its solutions primarily through retail sales professionals and supplier sales representatives to small- to mid-sized suppliers in the consumer packaged goods industry, as well as retailers, distributors, third-party logistics providers, and other trading partners. The company was formerly known as St. Paul Software, Inc. and changed its name to SPS Commerce, Inc. in May 2001. SPS Commerce, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.