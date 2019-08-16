ShotSpotter Inc. (SSTI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS)

ShotSpotter Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) and Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Application Software. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ShotSpotter Inc. 44 8.32 N/A -0.17 0.00 Progress Software Corporation 41 4.28 N/A 1.16 37.45

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of ShotSpotter Inc. and Progress Software Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ShotSpotter Inc. 0.00% -9.6% -4% Progress Software Corporation 0.00% 16.9% 7.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ShotSpotter Inc. are 1.3 and 1.3. Competitively, Progress Software Corporation has 1 and 1 for Current and Quick Ratio. ShotSpotter Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Progress Software Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

ShotSpotter Inc. and Progress Software Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ShotSpotter Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Progress Software Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

ShotSpotter Inc.’s consensus target price is $54.5, while its potential upside is 93.88%. Competitively the consensus target price of Progress Software Corporation is $49, which is potential 28.64% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that ShotSpotter Inc. looks more robust than Progress Software Corporation as far as analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

ShotSpotter Inc. and Progress Software Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 65.4% and 94.4%. Insiders held roughly 6.7% of ShotSpotter Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.2% of Progress Software Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ShotSpotter Inc. -3.86% -16.61% -27.19% -19.59% -7.53% 20.56% Progress Software Corporation 1.6% 5.02% -3.82% 22.57% 17.89% 21.98%

For the past year ShotSpotter Inc. was less bullish than Progress Software Corporation.

Summary

Progress Software Corporation beats ShotSpotter Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

ShotSpotter, Inc. provides software-as-a-service based gunshot detection solutions for law enforcement officials and security personnel worldwide. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, an outdoor public safety solution for cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and SST SecureCampus and ShotSpotter SiteSecure that helps the law enforcement and security personnel serving universities, colleges, and other educational institutions to mitigate risk and enhance security by notifying authorities and first responders of an active-shooter. The company serves public safety customers and higher-education campuses through direct sales teams. ShotSpotter, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

Progress Software Corporation provides software solutions for various industries worldwide. Its OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; and Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities. The companyÂ’s Data Connectivity and Integration segment provides Progress DataDirect Connect software, which offers data connectivity using industry-standard interfaces to connect applications running on various platforms; and Progress DataDirect Cloud, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) based connection management service that simplifies SQL access to a spectrum of cloud-based data sources through a single standards-based interface. Its Application Development and Deployment segment offers Dev Tools, a design, quality assurance, debugging, and reporting suite; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; Dev Cloud, a cloud-based application design, deployment, hosting, and testing suite; Telerik Platform, an end-to-end application lifecycle solution; Test Studio, an application lifecycle management suite for testing Web, mobile, and desktop applications; Sitefinity, a Web content management and customer analytics platform; and Progress Rollbase, a software that allows the creation of SaaS business applications. The company also provides project management, implementation, custom development, programming, and other services, as well as services to Web-enable applications; and training services. It sells its products directly to end-users, as well as indirectly to application partners, original equipment manufacturers, and system integrators. Progress Software Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.