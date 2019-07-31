ShotSpotter Inc. (SSTI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN)

We are contrasting ShotSpotter Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) and Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ShotSpotter Inc. 45 11.65 N/A -0.26 0.00 Phunware Inc. 36 2.07 N/A -0.38 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for ShotSpotter Inc. and Phunware Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ShotSpotter Inc. 0.00% -9.6% -4% Phunware Inc. 0.00% -188.3% -34.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of ShotSpotter Inc. are 1.3 and 1.3 respectively. Its competitor Phunware Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.2 and its Quick Ratio is 0.2. ShotSpotter Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Phunware Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

ShotSpotter Inc. and Phunware Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ShotSpotter Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Phunware Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

ShotSpotter Inc.’s upside potential is 41.41% at a $54.5 average price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

ShotSpotter Inc. and Phunware Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 54.6% and 15.1%. About 6.4% of ShotSpotter Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 2.2% of Phunware Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ShotSpotter Inc. -17.04% -4.66% -4.22% 11.69% 60.07% 45.54% Phunware Inc. -0.14% -19.72% -92.35% -29.86% -27.78% -48.6%

For the past year ShotSpotter Inc. had bullish trend while Phunware Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

ShotSpotter Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors Phunware Inc.

ShotSpotter, Inc. provides software-as-a-service based gunshot detection solutions for law enforcement officials and security personnel worldwide. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, an outdoor public safety solution for cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and SST SecureCampus and ShotSpotter SiteSecure that helps the law enforcement and security personnel serving universities, colleges, and other educational institutions to mitigate risk and enhance security by notifying authorities and first responders of an active-shooter. The company serves public safety customers and higher-education campuses through direct sales teams. ShotSpotter, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Newark, California.