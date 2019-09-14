ShotSpotter Inc. (SSTI)’s Financial Results Comparing With PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR)

ShotSpotter Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) and PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Application Software. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ShotSpotter Inc. 41 8.26 N/A -0.17 0.00 PAR Technology Corporation 25 2.18 N/A -1.67 0.00

In table 1 we can see ShotSpotter Inc. and PAR Technology Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ShotSpotter Inc. 0.00% -9.6% -4% PAR Technology Corporation 0.00% -51.2% -25.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of ShotSpotter Inc. are 1.3 and 1.3 respectively. Its competitor PAR Technology Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.2 and its Quick Ratio is 0.8. ShotSpotter Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than PAR Technology Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

ShotSpotter Inc. and PAR Technology Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ShotSpotter Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 PAR Technology Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

ShotSpotter Inc.’s average target price is $60, while its potential upside is 115.13%. Meanwhile, PAR Technology Corporation’s average target price is $32, while its potential upside is 31.58%. The information presented earlier suggests that ShotSpotter Inc. looks more robust than PAR Technology Corporation as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both ShotSpotter Inc. and PAR Technology Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 65.4% and 59.6% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 6.7% of ShotSpotter Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 16.5% of PAR Technology Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ShotSpotter Inc. -3.86% -16.61% -27.19% -19.59% -7.53% 20.56% PAR Technology Corporation 3.38% -1.7% 6.95% 5.78% 42.33% 19.49%

For the past year ShotSpotter Inc. was more bullish than PAR Technology Corporation.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors ShotSpotter Inc. beats PAR Technology Corporation.

ShotSpotter, Inc. provides software-as-a-service based gunshot detection solutions for law enforcement officials and security personnel worldwide. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, an outdoor public safety solution for cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and SST SecureCampus and ShotSpotter SiteSecure that helps the law enforcement and security personnel serving universities, colleges, and other educational institutions to mitigate risk and enhance security by notifying authorities and first responders of an active-shooter. The company serves public safety customers and higher-education campuses through direct sales teams. ShotSpotter, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Newark, California.