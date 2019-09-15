ShotSpotter Inc. (SSTI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Mitek Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)

ShotSpotter Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) and Mitek Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) have been rivals in the Application Software for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ShotSpotter Inc. 41 8.26 N/A -0.17 0.00 Mitek Systems Inc. 11 5.14 N/A -0.22 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates ShotSpotter Inc. and Mitek Systems Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows ShotSpotter Inc. and Mitek Systems Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ShotSpotter Inc. 0.00% -9.6% -4% Mitek Systems Inc. 0.00% -9.7% -7.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ShotSpotter Inc. are 1.3 and 1.3. Competitively, Mitek Systems Inc. has 2.1 and 2.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Mitek Systems Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ShotSpotter Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for ShotSpotter Inc. and Mitek Systems Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ShotSpotter Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Mitek Systems Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

ShotSpotter Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 115.13% and an $60 consensus price target. Meanwhile, Mitek Systems Inc.’s consensus price target is $13.83, while its potential upside is 38.58%. Based on the data shown earlier, ShotSpotter Inc. is looking more favorable than Mitek Systems Inc., analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

ShotSpotter Inc. and Mitek Systems Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 65.4% and 62.1%. Insiders owned roughly 6.7% of ShotSpotter Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.7% of Mitek Systems Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ShotSpotter Inc. -3.86% -16.61% -27.19% -19.59% -7.53% 20.56% Mitek Systems Inc. -9.63% 2.24% -16.82% -8.81% 18.82% -7.12%

For the past year ShotSpotter Inc. has 20.56% stronger performance while Mitek Systems Inc. has -7.12% weaker performance.

Summary

ShotSpotter Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Mitek Systems Inc.

ShotSpotter, Inc. provides software-as-a-service based gunshot detection solutions for law enforcement officials and security personnel worldwide. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, an outdoor public safety solution for cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and SST SecureCampus and ShotSpotter SiteSecure that helps the law enforcement and security personnel serving universities, colleges, and other educational institutions to mitigate risk and enhance security by notifying authorities and first responders of an active-shooter. The company serves public safety customers and higher-education campuses through direct sales teams. ShotSpotter, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

Mitek Systems, Inc. develops, markets, and sells mobile capture and identity verification software solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. The company applies its patented technology in image capture, correction, and intelligent data extraction in the mobile financial and business services markets. Its technology allows users to remotely deposit checks, open accounts, get insurance quotes, and pay bills, as well as verify their identity by taking pictures of various documents with their camera-equipped smartphones and tablets instead of using the device keyboard. The company offers Mobile Fill to pre-fill forms with personal data by simply snapping a picture of the consumerÂ’s driver license, credit card, or other document; Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that can be integrated into mobile apps, mobile Websites, and desktop applications; and Mobile Docs, a mobile document scanning solution. It also provides Mobile Deposit, a software that allows users to remotely deposit a check using their camera-equipped smartphones or tablets; and Commercial Mobile Deposit Capture product that integrates the same core technology as Mobile Deposit with additional capabilities specific to small and medium size businesses. The company markets and sells its solutions primarily to financial services, such as banks, credit unions, lenders, payments processers, card issuers, insurers, etc. through direct sales teams and channel partners. Mitek Systems, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.