ShotSpotter Inc. (SSTI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Five9 Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

ShotSpotter Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) and Five9 Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) compete against each other in the Application Software sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ShotSpotter Inc. 45 11.65 N/A -0.26 0.00 Five9 Inc. 51 10.78 N/A -0.03 0.00

In table 1 we can see ShotSpotter Inc. and Five9 Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of ShotSpotter Inc. and Five9 Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ShotSpotter Inc. 0.00% -9.6% -4% Five9 Inc. 0.00% -1.1% -0.4%

Liquidity

1.3 and 1.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ShotSpotter Inc. Its rival Five9 Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.1 and 6.1 respectively. Five9 Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than ShotSpotter Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for ShotSpotter Inc. and Five9 Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ShotSpotter Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Five9 Inc. 0 3 5 2.63

ShotSpotter Inc. has a 41.41% upside potential and a consensus target price of $54.5. Competitively Five9 Inc. has a consensus target price of $57, with potential upside of 15.43%. The information presented earlier suggests that ShotSpotter Inc. looks more robust than Five9 Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 54.6% of ShotSpotter Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Five9 Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 6.4% of ShotSpotter Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.1% of Five9 Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ShotSpotter Inc. -17.04% -4.66% -4.22% 11.69% 60.07% 45.54% Five9 Inc. -1.74% -5.32% -8.64% 15.62% 62.16% 12.42%

For the past year ShotSpotter Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Five9 Inc.

Summary

Five9 Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors ShotSpotter Inc.

ShotSpotter, Inc. provides software-as-a-service based gunshot detection solutions for law enforcement officials and security personnel worldwide. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, an outdoor public safety solution for cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and SST SecureCampus and ShotSpotter SiteSecure that helps the law enforcement and security personnel serving universities, colleges, and other educational institutions to mitigate risk and enhance security by notifying authorities and first responders of an active-shooter. The company serves public safety customers and higher-education campuses through direct sales teams. ShotSpotter, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

Five9, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture. The companyÂ’s solution enables its clients to manage these customer interactions across various channels, including voice, chat, email, Web, social media, and mobile, as well as connects them to an appropriate agent. It also provides a set of management applications, including workforce management, reporting, quality management, and supervisor tools. The company serves customers in various industries, including banking and financial services, business process outsourcers, consumer, healthcare, and technology. Five9, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, California.