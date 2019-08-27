ShotSpotter Inc. (SSTI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Creative Realities Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX)

This is a contrast between ShotSpotter Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) and Creative Realities Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Application Software and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ShotSpotter Inc. 43 8.00 N/A -0.17 0.00 Creative Realities Inc. 2 0.55 N/A -2.42 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of ShotSpotter Inc. and Creative Realities Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ShotSpotter Inc. 0.00% -9.6% -4% Creative Realities Inc. 0.00% -130.2% -38.5%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of ShotSpotter Inc. is 1.3 while its Current Ratio is 1.3. Meanwhile, Creative Realities Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.7 while its Quick Ratio is 0.6. ShotSpotter Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Creative Realities Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 65.4% of ShotSpotter Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 19.5% of Creative Realities Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% are ShotSpotter Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 1% of Creative Realities Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ShotSpotter Inc. -3.86% -16.61% -27.19% -19.59% -7.53% 20.56% Creative Realities Inc. -1.29% 3.14% 2.61% -4.56% -67.38% 0.88%

For the past year ShotSpotter Inc. was more bullish than Creative Realities Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 7 factors ShotSpotter Inc. beats Creative Realities Inc.

ShotSpotter, Inc. provides software-as-a-service based gunshot detection solutions for law enforcement officials and security personnel worldwide. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, an outdoor public safety solution for cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and SST SecureCampus and ShotSpotter SiteSecure that helps the law enforcement and security personnel serving universities, colleges, and other educational institutions to mitigate risk and enhance security by notifying authorities and first responders of an active-shooter. The company serves public safety customers and higher-education campuses through direct sales teams. ShotSpotter, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

Creative Realities, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology and solutions to retail companies, luxury and other individual retail brands, digital out-of-home companies, advertising networks, outdoor clients, enterprises, and other organizations in the United States and Canada. The companyÂ’s technology and solutions include digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and Web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers. It also provides consulting, experience design, content development and production, software development, engineering, implementation, and field services; software licenses; and maintenance and support services related to its software, managed systems, and solutions. The company sells its solutions to the hospitality, branded retail, automotive, food service, and retail healthcare industries. Creative Realities, Inc. is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky. Creative Realities, Inc. is a subsidiary of Slipstream Communications, LLC.