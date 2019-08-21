ShotSpotter, Inc. (SSTI) Reaches $29.39 After 4.00% Up Move; Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp Has Lowered Its Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Stake

The stock of ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 2.64% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $29.39. About 73,737 shares traded. ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) has declined 7.53% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SSTI News: 08/05/2018 – Correct: ShotSpotter Raises FY View To Rev $33M-$34M; 15/03/2018 Hartford and Louisville Selected to Test Innovative Proposals Using ShotSpotter in 2018 U.S. Mayors Challenge; 14/05/2018 – ShotSpotter Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 03/05/2018 – Chicago Expands ShotSpotter Coverage Area to More Than 100 Square Miles; 08/05/2018 – ShotSpotter 1Q Loss/Shr 12c; 14/05/2018 – ShotSpotter Sets May and June 2018 Financial Conference Schedule; 27/03/2018 – ShotSpotter Adds Two Key Executives to Drive Business Expansion; 08/05/2018 – ShotSpotter Had Seen FY View to Rev $31M-$33M; 18/05/2018 – ShotSpotter Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – ShotSpotter Presenting at Cowen Conference TomorrowThe move comes after 8 months positive chart setup for the $337.26 million company. It was reported on Aug, 21 by Barchart.com. We have $30.57 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:SSTI worth $13.49 million more.

Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp decreased Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) stake by 68.03% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp sold 12,343 shares as Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA)’s stock declined 8.56%. The Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp holds 5,800 shares with $1.06M value, down from 18,143 last quarter. Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd now has $459.45B valuation. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $176.47. About 5.58 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 21/04/2018 – Earlier this week Alibaba said will make its own chip available for access through its cloud; 08/05/2018 – Alibaba’s brick-and-mortar mall heralds new growth strategy; 10/04/2018 – CHINA’S ANT FINANCIAL IN TALKS WITH INVESTORS TO BOOST FUNDRAISING TARGET TO AT LEAST $8 BILLION; 12/03/2018 – IKang Healthcare Received Proposal From Yunfeng and Alibaba for Cash Transaction Valued at $20/ADS or $40/Share; 24/04/2018 – MERCEDES TIGHTENS CARS’ LINKS TO WECHAT, ALIBABA’S SMART HOME; 24/04/2018 – SLYNGSTAD: ALIBABA, TENCENT PROBABLY MOST IMPORTANT IN WORLD; 12/03/2018 – IKANG HEALTHCARE – CERTAIN DEVELOPMENTS WITH RESPECT TO PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED POTENTIAL GOING PRIVATE DEAL PROPOSED BY YUNFENG CAPITAL ON JUNE 6, 2016; 15/03/2018 – JAKARTA — Alibaba Group Holding is expanding its cloud computing business in Asia’s emerging economies by building local data centers, aiming to outpace U.S. rivals like Amazon in the race to capture the region’s fast-growing technology market; 26/04/2018 – JIM CHANOS SAYS NO LONGER SHORT ON ALIBABA – CNBC; 17/04/2018 – KBS FASHION GROUP LTD – ONLINE STORES ARE EXPECTED TO BE LAUNCHED IN JUNE OF 2018

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 71.21% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BABA’s profit will be $2.94 billion for 39.04 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.41% EPS growth.

Among 11 analysts covering Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Alibaba Group Holding has $285 highest and $195 lowest target. $224.27’s average target is 27.09% above currents $176.47 stock price. Alibaba Group Holding had 18 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) earned “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, May 16. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 14 by Raymond James. The stock has “Buy” rating by Macquarie Research on Wednesday, June 19. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 26 by Morgan Stanley. Robert W. Baird maintained Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) rating on Friday, March 29. Robert W. Baird has “Outperform” rating and $195 target. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, May 20 report. As per Thursday, May 16, the company rating was maintained by Mizuho. Barclays Capital maintained Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) rating on Monday, April 15. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $220 target. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of BABA in report on Tuesday, May 7 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, August 16 by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Building A Bulletproof Portfolio Around Alibaba – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Alibaba: It Is A Generational Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on August 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Do Investors Need To Know About The Future Of Alibaba Group Holding Limited’s (NYSE:BABA)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Alibaba postpones Hong Kong listing – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Analysts praise Alibaba’s strong Q1 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

ShotSpotter, Inc. provides software-as-a-service based gunshot detection solutions for law enforcement officials and security personnel worldwide. The company has market cap of $337.26 million. The Company’s solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, an outdoor public safety solution for cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and SST SecureCampus and ShotSpotter SiteSecure that helps the law enforcement and security personnel serving universities, colleges, and other educational institutions to mitigate risk and enhance security by notifying authorities and first responders of an active-shooter. It currently has negative earnings. The firm serves public safety clients and higher-education campuses through direct sales teams.

More notable recent ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “ShotSpotter Sets September 2019 Financial Conference Schedule Nasdaq:SSTI – GlobeNewswire” on August 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Many ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “4 Defense Sector Stocks Offering Safety And Growth – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “ShotSpotter (SSTI) Q2 Earnings Preview: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “ShotSpotter Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 06, 2019.