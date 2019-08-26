ShotSpotter, Inc. (SSTI) Reaches $27.03 After 8.00% Down Move; KKR & CO Class A (KKR) Sellers Increased By 1.84% Their Shorts

The stock of ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 2.17% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $27.03. About 75,467 shares traded. ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) has declined 7.53% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SSTI News: 08/05/2018 – ShotSpotter 1Q Loss/Shr 12c; 22/04/2018 – DJ ShotSpotter Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SSTI); 15/05/2018 – Cat Rock Capital Management Buys 6.4% of ShotSpotter Inc; 14/05/2018 – ShotSpotter Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 08/05/2018 – Correct: ShotSpotter Raises FY View To Rev $33M-$34M; 08/05/2018 – SHOTSPOTTER INC SSTI.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $33 MLN TO $34 MLN; 15/05/2018 – ShotSpotter Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 08/05/2018 – ShotSpotter Had Seen FY View to Rev $31M-$33M; 14/05/2018 – ShotSpotter Sets May and June 2018 Financial Conference Schedule; 09/05/2018 – SHOTSPOTTER INC SSTI.O : DOUGHERTY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $41.50 FROM $40The move comes after 9 months negative chart setup for the $310.23 million company. It was reported on Aug, 26 by Barchart.com. We have $24.87 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:SSTI worth $24.82 million less.

KKR & CO Inc Class A (NYSE:KKR) had an increase of 1.84% in short interest. KKR’s SI was 20.22M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 1.84% from 19.86M shares previously. With 2.97 million avg volume, 7 days are for KKR & CO Inc Class A (NYSE:KKR)’s short sellers to cover KKR’s short positions. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $25.7. About 3.23 million shares traded or 6.66% up from the average. KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) has declined 2.05% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.05% the S&P500. Some Historical KKR News: 22/05/2018 – KKR’S PEPPER GROUP SAYS PAUL BYRNE JOINS AS TREASURER FROM QBE; 23/05/2018 – Gibson Guitar Rescue Plan Stymied by GSO, KKR Standoff on Loan; 27/04/2018 – Wartsila, private equity among bidders for GE’s Jenbacher; 23/03/2018 – KKR Announces Release of 2017 Schedule K-1 Tax Forms for KKR & Co. L.P. and KKR Financial Holdings LLC; 15/03/2018 – FTC: Air Medical Group Holdings, Inc., KKR North America Fund XI (AMG) LLC, and AMR Holdco, Inc.; Analysis to Aid Public; 21/05/2018 – KKR Is Said to Weigh IPO or Sale for Telecom Firm United Group; 19/03/2018 – KKR & CO LP – DEAL FOR FOR $765 MLN; 19/03/2018 – KKR Expands Position in Eagle Ford With $765 Million Cabot Deal; 13/03/2018 – KKR IS SAID TO WEIGH SALE OR IPO OF UK’S COGNITA SCHOOLS; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge receives bids as high as C$4.5 bln for Canada midstream assets

Among 3 analysts covering KKR & Co (NYSE:KKR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. KKR & Co has $33.5 highest and $2900 lowest target. $30.83’s average target is 19.96% above currents $25.7 stock price. KKR & Co had 9 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, March 20 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, July 10 with “Outperform”.

More notable recent KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “KKR explores sale of Epicor Software – Seeking Alpha” on August 22, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “KKR becomes Axel Springer’s biggest shareholder – StreetInsider.com” published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “KKR Keeps Moving Forward – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Campbell and KKR confirm asset deal – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Themiddlemarket.com‘s news article titled: “M&A wrap: KKR, Campbell, DoorDash, Caviar, Watermill, LLR, Arnott’s, FP | Mergers & Acquisitions – Mergers & Acquisitions” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.93, from 0.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 1 investors sold KKR & Co. Inc. shares while 1 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 2 raised stakes. 3.17 million shares or 9.71% less from 3.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Davis Cap Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 2.50M shares. Walter And Keenan Finance Consulting Mi Adv has 32,500 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Walnut Private Equity Prtnrs Limited Liability Com accumulated 400,000 shares or 7.01% of the stock. 6,825 were reported by Pinnacle Lc. Essex Financial Service invested 0.15% in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR). Covey Capital Ltd Liability reported 212,815 shares.

KKR & Co. L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments in fintech sector. The company has market cap of $21.65 billion. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, and middle market investments. It has a 9.46 P/E ratio. The firm considers investments in all industries with a focus on software, security, semiconductors, consumer electronics, internet of things , internet, information services, information technology infrastructure, network and cyber security architecture, engineering and operations, content, technology and hardware, energy and infrastructure, real estate, services industry with a focus on business services, intelligence, industry-leading franchises and companies in natural resource, containers and packaging, agriculture, airports, ports, forestry, electric utilities, textiles, apparel and luxury goods, household durables, digital media, insurance, brokerage houses, non-durable goods distribution, supermarket retailing, grocery stores, food, beverage, and tobacco, hospitals, entertainment venues and production companies, publishing, printing services, capital goods, financial services, specialized finance, pipelines, and renewable energy.

More notable recent ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Many ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “ShotSpotter Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results Nasdaq:SSTI – GlobeNewswire” published on August 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “ShotSpotter (SSTI) Q2 Earnings Preview: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “4 Defense Sector Stocks Offering Safety And Growth – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “ShotSpotter Sets September 2019 Financial Conference Schedule – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 21, 2019.