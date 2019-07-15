ShotSpotter, Inc. (SSTI) EPS Estimated At $-0.01; Qualys (QLYS)’s Sentiment Is 1.26

Qualys Inc (QLYS) investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.03, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 112 investment professionals increased and started new holdings, while 89 reduced and sold their positions in Qualys Inc. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 31.59 million shares, down from 32.78 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Qualys Inc in top ten holdings decreased from 2 to 1 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 20 Reduced: 69 Increased: 86 New Position: 26.

Analysts expect ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) to report $-0.01 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 66.67% from last quarter’s $-0.03 EPS. After having $-0.03 EPS previously, ShotSpotter, Inc.’s analysts see -66.67% EPS growth. The stock decreased 8.96% or $3.87 during the last trading session, reaching $39.3. About 482,231 shares traded or 229.08% up from the average. ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) has risen 60.07% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.64% the S&P500. Some Historical SSTI News: 08/05/2018 – ShotSpotter Had Seen FY View to Rev $31M-$33M; 30/05/2018 – ShotSpotter Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – ShotSpotter Sets May and June 2018 Financial Conference Schedule; 22/04/2018 – DJ ShotSpotter Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SSTI); 08/05/2018 – ShotSpotter Raises 1Q View To Rev $33M-$34M; 14/05/2018 – ShotSpotter Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 03/05/2018 – Chicago Expands ShotSpotter Coverage Area to More Than 100 Square Miles; 09/05/2018 – SHOTSPOTTER INC SSTI.O : DOUGHERTY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $41.50 FROM $40; 08/05/2018 – Correct: ShotSpotter Raises FY View To Rev $33M-$34M; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys New 2.7% Position in ShotSpotter Inc

Qualys, Inc. provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $3.55 billion. The firm offers Qualys Cloud Suite, which includes Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, AssetView, ThreatPROTECT, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall. It has a 61.6 P/E ratio. The Company’s integrated suite of security and compliance solutions delivered on its Qualys Cloud Platform enables clients to identify their IT assets, collect and analyze IT security data, discover and prioritize vulnerabilities, recommend remediation actions, and verify the implementation of such actions.

Analysts await Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.35 earnings per share, up 25.00% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.28 per share. QLYS’s profit will be $13.70 million for 64.72 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual earnings per share reported by Qualys, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.06% EPS growth.

More notable recent Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Are Insiders Selling Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Qualys Inc (QLYS) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “FBN Securities Starts Qualys (QLYS) at Outperform – StreetInsider.com” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Qualys: Have Your Cake And Eat It Too – Seeking Alpha” published on July 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Qualys to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on July 31 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

The stock increased 1.29% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $90.61. About 230,780 shares traded. Qualys, Inc. (QLYS) has risen 14.47% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.04% the S&P500. Some Historical QLYS News: 01/05/2018 – QUALYS 1Q ADJ EPS 36C, EST. 33C; 01/05/2018 – Qualys 1Q Rev $64.9M; 21/03/2018 – Tenable hires Morgan Stanley to prepare for IPO; 16/04/2018 – QUALYS ANNOUNCES TWO NEW FREE GROUNDBREAKING SERVICES TO HELP ORGANIZATIONS GAIN VISIBILITY OF THEIR DIGITAL CERTIFICATES AND CLOUD ASSETS; 03/05/2018 – Qualys To Speak At Upcoming Investor Conferences; 16/04/2018 – Media Alert: CIO/CISO lnterchange Launches With The Mission To Facilitate Building Security Into The Fabric Of Digital Transformation; 02/04/2018 – QUALYS INC – 1MOBILITY, SINGAPORE’S SOLUTIONS WILL BE FULLY INTEGRATED WITH QUALYS CLOUD PLATFORM AND ITS CLOUD APPS; 10/05/2018 – Qualys Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 01/05/2018 – Qualys Sees FY18 Rev $276.8M-$278.5M; 21/03/2018 Qualys Integrates with Security Command Center for Google Cloud Platform

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 buys, and 4 insider sales for $1.79 million activity.

Goodman Financial Corp holds 3.62% of its portfolio in Qualys, Inc. for 85,835 shares. Ranger Investment Management L.P. owns 457,544 shares or 2.74% of their US portfolio. Moreover, American Capital Management Inc has 2.01% invested in the company for 523,292 shares. The United Kingdom-based Herald Investment Management Ltd has invested 1.83% in the stock. Summit Creek Advisors Llc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 110,902 shares.