ShotSpotter Inc. (SSTI) and Upland Software Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between ShotSpotter Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) and Upland Software Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Application Software and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ShotSpotter Inc. 45 11.82 N/A -0.26 0.00 Upland Software Inc. 40 6.02 N/A -0.77 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of ShotSpotter Inc. and Upland Software Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ShotSpotter Inc. 0.00% -9.6% -4% Upland Software Inc. 0.00% -17.7% -3.8%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of ShotSpotter Inc. is 1.3 while its Current Ratio is 1.3. Meanwhile, Upland Software Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.6 while its Quick Ratio is 0.6. ShotSpotter Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Upland Software Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for ShotSpotter Inc. and Upland Software Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ShotSpotter Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Upland Software Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

ShotSpotter Inc.’s average price target is $54.5, while its potential upside is 39.42%. Competitively Upland Software Inc. has an average price target of $49.25, with potential upside of 5.44%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, ShotSpotter Inc. is looking more favorable than Upland Software Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 54.6% of ShotSpotter Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 71.6% of Upland Software Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 6.4% are ShotSpotter Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Upland Software Inc. has 10.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ShotSpotter Inc. -17.04% -4.66% -4.22% 11.69% 60.07% 45.54% Upland Software Inc. 6.82% 13.15% 41.99% 47.84% 50.62% 74.06%

For the past year ShotSpotter Inc. has weaker performance than Upland Software Inc.

Summary

ShotSpotter Inc. beats Upland Software Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

ShotSpotter, Inc. provides software-as-a-service based gunshot detection solutions for law enforcement officials and security personnel worldwide. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, an outdoor public safety solution for cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and SST SecureCampus and ShotSpotter SiteSecure that helps the law enforcement and security personnel serving universities, colleges, and other educational institutions to mitigate risk and enhance security by notifying authorities and first responders of an active-shooter. The company serves public safety customers and higher-education campuses through direct sales teams. ShotSpotter, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

Upland Software, Inc. provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology, process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing. Its software applications address enterprise work challenges in various categories, including program and portfolio management, professional services automation, IT financial management, enterprise secure document capture and fax, workflow automation and enterprise content management, supply chain visibility and collaboration, and digital engagement management. The company sells its products through a direct sales organization, as well as through an indirect sales organization that sells to distributors and value-added resellers. It serves customers in various industries, including financial services, retail, technology, manufacturing, education, consumer goods, media and telecommunications, government, food and beverage, healthcare and life sciences, chemicals, and travel and hospitality. The company was formerly known as Silverback Enterprise Group, Inc. and changed its name to Upland Software, Inc. in November 2013. Upland Software, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas. Upland Software, Inc. is a subsidiary of Silverback Enterprise Group Inc.