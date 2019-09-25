ShotSpotter Inc. (SSTI) and Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET) Comparing side by side

Both ShotSpotter Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) and Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET) compete on a level playing field in the Application Software industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ShotSpotter Inc. 40 6.91 N/A -0.17 0.00 Safe-T Group Ltd 2 1.23 N/A -8.92 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates ShotSpotter Inc. and Safe-T Group Ltd’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents ShotSpotter Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) and Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ShotSpotter Inc. 0.00% -9.6% -4% Safe-T Group Ltd 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

ShotSpotter Inc. and Safe-T Group Ltd has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 65.4% and 12.77%. Insiders held roughly 6.7% of ShotSpotter Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 4.6% of Safe-T Group Ltd shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ShotSpotter Inc. -3.86% -16.61% -27.19% -19.59% -7.53% 20.56% Safe-T Group Ltd -10.5% -29.65% -50.81% -57.84% 0% -59.26%

For the past year ShotSpotter Inc. has 20.56% stronger performance while Safe-T Group Ltd has -59.26% weaker performance.

Summary

ShotSpotter Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Safe-T Group Ltd.

ShotSpotter, Inc. provides software-as-a-service based gunshot detection solutions for law enforcement officials and security personnel worldwide. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, an outdoor public safety solution for cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and SST SecureCampus and ShotSpotter SiteSecure that helps the law enforcement and security personnel serving universities, colleges, and other educational institutions to mitigate risk and enhance security by notifying authorities and first responders of an active-shooter. The company serves public safety customers and higher-education campuses through direct sales teams. ShotSpotter, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

Safe-T Group Ltd provides security solutions in Israel, North America, the Asia-Pacific, Africa, Europe, and internationally. The company offers on-demand software defined perimeter solutions, which protect access to data and services by separating the access layer from the authentication layer, as well as by segregating internal networks and granting access only to authorized users; and software-defined access solutions that controls and secures data exchange, as well as prevents data exfiltration, leakage, malware, ransomware, and fraud. It serves customers in healthcare, financial services, insurance, retail, manufacturing, law firms, and defense and law enforcement industries, as well as governments and education institutions. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Herzliya, Israel.