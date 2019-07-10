ShotSpotter Inc. (SSTI) and Riot Blockchain Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) Comparing side by side

As Application Software businesses, ShotSpotter Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) and Riot Blockchain Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ShotSpotter Inc. 44 12.95 N/A -0.26 0.00 Riot Blockchain Inc. 3 4.84 N/A -4.22 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of ShotSpotter Inc. and Riot Blockchain Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ShotSpotter Inc. 0.00% -9.6% -4% Riot Blockchain Inc. 0.00% -304.5% -197.4%

Liquidity

ShotSpotter Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.3 and 1.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Riot Blockchain Inc. are 0.3 and 0.3 respectively. ShotSpotter Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Riot Blockchain Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for ShotSpotter Inc. and Riot Blockchain Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ShotSpotter Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Riot Blockchain Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

ShotSpotter Inc. has an average price target of $49, and a 14.43% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both ShotSpotter Inc. and Riot Blockchain Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 54.6% and 10.9% respectively. ShotSpotter Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 6.4%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 5.75% of Riot Blockchain Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ShotSpotter Inc. -17.04% -4.66% -4.22% 11.69% 60.07% 45.54% Riot Blockchain Inc. 10.27% -4.25% 113.74% 76.17% -40.89% 198.68%

For the past year ShotSpotter Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Riot Blockchain Inc.

Summary

ShotSpotter Inc. beats Riot Blockchain Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

ShotSpotter, Inc. provides software-as-a-service based gunshot detection solutions for law enforcement officials and security personnel worldwide. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, an outdoor public safety solution for cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and SST SecureCampus and ShotSpotter SiteSecure that helps the law enforcement and security personnel serving universities, colleges, and other educational institutions to mitigate risk and enhance security by notifying authorities and first responders of an active-shooter. The company serves public safety customers and higher-education campuses through direct sales teams. ShotSpotter, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

