ShotSpotter Inc. (SSTI) and RingCentral Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Contrasting side by side

Both ShotSpotter Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) and RingCentral Inc. (NYSE:RNG) compete on a level playing field in the Application Software industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ShotSpotter Inc. 44 12.92 N/A -0.26 0.00 RingCentral Inc. 104 13.20 N/A -0.37 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates ShotSpotter Inc. and RingCentral Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has ShotSpotter Inc. and RingCentral Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ShotSpotter Inc. 0.00% -9.6% -4% RingCentral Inc. 0.00% -7% -2.5%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of ShotSpotter Inc. is 1.3 while its Current Ratio is 1.3. Meanwhile, RingCentral Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.5 while its Quick Ratio is 3.5. RingCentral Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than ShotSpotter Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for ShotSpotter Inc. and RingCentral Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ShotSpotter Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 RingCentral Inc. 0 1 5 2.83

The consensus target price of ShotSpotter Inc. is $49, with potential upside of 12.08%. On the other hand, RingCentral Inc.’s potential downside is -1.40% and its consensus target price is $116.5. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that ShotSpotter Inc. seems more appealing than RingCentral Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 54.6% of ShotSpotter Inc. shares and 0% of RingCentral Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 6.4% of ShotSpotter Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 1.7% are RingCentral Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ShotSpotter Inc. -17.04% -4.66% -4.22% 11.69% 60.07% 45.54% RingCentral Inc. 0.92% 12.12% 15.55% 42.38% 59.28% 44.52%

For the past year ShotSpotter Inc. has stronger performance than RingCentral Inc.

Summary

RingCentral Inc. beats ShotSpotter Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

ShotSpotter, Inc. provides software-as-a-service based gunshot detection solutions for law enforcement officials and security personnel worldwide. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, an outdoor public safety solution for cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and SST SecureCampus and ShotSpotter SiteSecure that helps the law enforcement and security personnel serving universities, colleges, and other educational institutions to mitigate risk and enhance security by notifying authorities and first responders of an active-shooter. The company serves public safety customers and higher-education campuses through direct sales teams. ShotSpotter, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

RingCentral, Inc. provides software-as-a-service solutions for business communications in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s products include RingCentral Office, a multi-tenant, multi-location, enterprise-grade communications solution that enables employees to communicate through voice, text, team messaging and collaboration, and HD video and Web conferencing, including smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones for businesses that require a communications solution; RingCentral Professional, an inbound call routing subscription with text and fax capabilities primarily for smaller businesses; and RingCentral Fax solution that provides Internet fax capabilities, which allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without the need for a fax machine. Its products also comprise RingCentral Contact Center, which provides a cloud based contact center solution that delivers multi-channel capabilities; and RingCentral Glip, a team messaging and collaboration solution that allows a range of teams to stay connected through various modes of communication through an integration with RingCentral Office. The company serves advertising, healthcare, real estate, retail, technology, insurance, education, waste management, construction, restaurant, software, solar, automotive dealership, managed care, and publishing industries; and financial, legal, and security service providers, as well as non-profit organizations through its direct sales representatives and resellers. RingCentral, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Belmont, California.