ShotSpotter Inc. (SSTI) and Model N Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Comparing side by side

ShotSpotter Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) and Model N Inc. (NYSE:MODN) have been rivals in the Application Software for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ShotSpotter Inc. 42 7.70 N/A -0.17 0.00 Model N Inc. 20 6.44 N/A -0.95 0.00

Table 1 highlights ShotSpotter Inc. and Model N Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of ShotSpotter Inc. and Model N Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ShotSpotter Inc. 0.00% -9.6% -4% Model N Inc. 0.00% -66% -18.2%

Liquidity

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown ShotSpotter Inc. and Model N Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ShotSpotter Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Model N Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The upside potential is 123.05% for ShotSpotter Inc. with average price target of $60. On the other hand, Model N Inc.’s potential downside is -14.81% and its average price target is $24.5. The results provided earlier shows that ShotSpotter Inc. appears more favorable than Model N Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 65.4% of ShotSpotter Inc. shares and 79.7% of Model N Inc. shares. 6.7% are ShotSpotter Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.9% of Model N Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ShotSpotter Inc. -3.86% -16.61% -27.19% -19.59% -7.53% 20.56% Model N Inc. 4.19% 9.08% 19.13% 52.12% 16.59% 65.23%

For the past year ShotSpotter Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Model N Inc.

Summary

ShotSpotter Inc. beats Model N Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

ShotSpotter, Inc. provides software-as-a-service based gunshot detection solutions for law enforcement officials and security personnel worldwide. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, an outdoor public safety solution for cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and SST SecureCampus and ShotSpotter SiteSecure that helps the law enforcement and security personnel serving universities, colleges, and other educational institutions to mitigate risk and enhance security by notifying authorities and first responders of an active-shooter. The company serves public safety customers and higher-education campuses through direct sales teams. ShotSpotter, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

Model N, Inc. provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. The company develops applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives based on design wins for technology companies. It offers Revenue Enterprise Cloud, a set of transactional applications that serve as a system of record for, and automate the execution of revenue management processes, such as pricing, contracting, compliance, incentive, and rebate management. This suite includes price management, deal management, contract management, incentive and rebate management, and regulatory compliance management applications. The company also provides Revenue Intelligence Cloud, a range of intelligence applications that provide the analytical tools insights to define and optimize revenue management strategies. In addition, it offers Revvy Revenue Management, a set of multi-tenant cloud applications, which provides customers with predictable pricing, elastic infrastructures, and ease of implementation for the pharmaceutical, manufacturing, medical devices, and semiconductor and component manufacturing industries. This suite includes products, such as configure, price, and quote; global price management; and sales. Further, the company provides implementation, managed, strategic, and customer support services. It primarily serves large and mid-sized organizations worldwide through its direct sales force. As of September 30, 2015, the company had 84 license and subscription customers. Model N, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California, with additional offices in the United States, India, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland.