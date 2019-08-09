ShotSpotter Inc. (SSTI) and Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Contrasting side by side

We will be comparing the differences between ShotSpotter Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) and Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Application Software industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ShotSpotter Inc. 44 9.38 N/A -0.17 0.00 Adobe Inc. 276 14.61 N/A 5.42 55.15

Table 1 demonstrates ShotSpotter Inc. and Adobe Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of ShotSpotter Inc. and Adobe Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ShotSpotter Inc. 0.00% -9.6% -4% Adobe Inc. 0.00% 27.9% 14.5%

Liquidity

ShotSpotter Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.3 while its Quick Ratio is 1.3. On the competitive side is, Adobe Inc. which has a 0.7 Current Ratio and a 0.7 Quick Ratio. ShotSpotter Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Adobe Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for ShotSpotter Inc. and Adobe Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ShotSpotter Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Adobe Inc. 0 4 12 2.75

ShotSpotter Inc. has an average price target of $54.5, and a 74.29% upside potential. On the other hand, Adobe Inc.’s potential upside is 4.49% and its consensus price target is $308.06. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that ShotSpotter Inc. seems more appealing than Adobe Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both ShotSpotter Inc. and Adobe Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 65.4% and 89.6% respectively. About 6.7% of ShotSpotter Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% are Adobe Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ShotSpotter Inc. -3.86% -16.61% -27.19% -19.59% -7.53% 20.56% Adobe Inc. -3.68% -0.7% 5.47% 23.15% 23.33% 32.1%

For the past year ShotSpotter Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Adobe Inc.

Summary

Adobe Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors ShotSpotter Inc.

ShotSpotter, Inc. provides software-as-a-service based gunshot detection solutions for law enforcement officials and security personnel worldwide. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, an outdoor public safety solution for cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and SST SecureCampus and ShotSpotter SiteSecure that helps the law enforcement and security personnel serving universities, colleges, and other educational institutions to mitigate risk and enhance security by notifying authorities and first responders of an active-shooter. The company serves public safety customers and higher-education campuses through direct sales teams. ShotSpotter, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

Adobe Systems Incorporated operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. This segmentÂ’s flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customers to download and install the latest versions of its creative products. This segment serves traditional content creators, Web application developers, and digital media professionals, as well as their management in marketing departments and agencies, companies, and publishers. The companyÂ’s Digital Marketing segment offers solutions for how digital advertising and marketing are created, managed, executed, measured, and optimized. This segment provides analytics, social marketing, targeting, advertising and media optimization, digital experience management, cross-channel campaign management, and audience management solutions, as well as video delivery and monetization to digital marketers, advertisers, publishers, merchandisers, Web analysts, chief marketing officers, chief information officers, and chief revenue officers. Its Print and Publishing segment offers products and services, such as eLearning solutions, technical document publishing, Web application development, and high-end printing, as well as publishing needs of technical and business, and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) printing businesses. The company markets and licenses its products and services directly to enterprise customers through its sales force, as well as to end-users through app stores and through its Website at adobe.com. It also distributes products and services through a network of distributors, value-added resellers, systems integrators, independent software vendors, retailers, and OEMs. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.