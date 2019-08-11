ShotSpotter Inc. (SSTI) and Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Contrasting side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between ShotSpotter Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) and Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) as far as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Application Software industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ShotSpotter Inc. 44 9.26 N/A -0.17 0.00 Adobe Inc. 276 14.17 N/A 5.42 55.15

Demonstrates ShotSpotter Inc. and Adobe Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows ShotSpotter Inc. and Adobe Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ShotSpotter Inc. 0.00% -9.6% -4% Adobe Inc. 0.00% 27.9% 14.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ShotSpotter Inc. are 1.3 and 1.3. Competitively, Adobe Inc. has 0.7 and 0.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. ShotSpotter Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Adobe Inc.

Analyst Ratings

ShotSpotter Inc. and Adobe Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ShotSpotter Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Adobe Inc. 0 4 12 2.75

ShotSpotter Inc.’s consensus target price is $54.5, while its potential upside is 74.29%. On the other hand, Adobe Inc.’s potential upside is 4.49% and its consensus target price is $308.06. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, ShotSpotter Inc. is looking more favorable than Adobe Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

ShotSpotter Inc. and Adobe Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 65.4% and 89.6%. ShotSpotter Inc.’s share held by insiders are 6.7%. Competitively, 0.1% are Adobe Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ShotSpotter Inc. -3.86% -16.61% -27.19% -19.59% -7.53% 20.56% Adobe Inc. -3.68% -0.7% 5.47% 23.15% 23.33% 32.1%

For the past year ShotSpotter Inc. was less bullish than Adobe Inc.

Summary

Adobe Inc. beats ShotSpotter Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

ShotSpotter, Inc. provides software-as-a-service based gunshot detection solutions for law enforcement officials and security personnel worldwide. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, an outdoor public safety solution for cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and SST SecureCampus and ShotSpotter SiteSecure that helps the law enforcement and security personnel serving universities, colleges, and other educational institutions to mitigate risk and enhance security by notifying authorities and first responders of an active-shooter. The company serves public safety customers and higher-education campuses through direct sales teams. ShotSpotter, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

Adobe Systems Incorporated operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. This segmentÂ’s flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customers to download and install the latest versions of its creative products. This segment serves traditional content creators, Web application developers, and digital media professionals, as well as their management in marketing departments and agencies, companies, and publishers. The companyÂ’s Digital Marketing segment offers solutions for how digital advertising and marketing are created, managed, executed, measured, and optimized. This segment provides analytics, social marketing, targeting, advertising and media optimization, digital experience management, cross-channel campaign management, and audience management solutions, as well as video delivery and monetization to digital marketers, advertisers, publishers, merchandisers, Web analysts, chief marketing officers, chief information officers, and chief revenue officers. Its Print and Publishing segment offers products and services, such as eLearning solutions, technical document publishing, Web application development, and high-end printing, as well as publishing needs of technical and business, and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) printing businesses. The company markets and licenses its products and services directly to enterprise customers through its sales force, as well as to end-users through app stores and through its Website at adobe.com. It also distributes products and services through a network of distributors, value-added resellers, systems integrators, independent software vendors, retailers, and OEMs. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.