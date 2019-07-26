Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for NCC Group PLC (LON:NCC) Stock; Carbonite (CARB) Has 1.28 Sentiment

Carbonite Inc (CARB) investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.18, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 74 funds increased and opened new equity positions, while 58 sold and trimmed holdings in Carbonite Inc. The funds in our database now have: 31.24 million shares, down from 32.99 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Carbonite Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 4 to 3 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 18 Reduced: 40 Increased: 47 New Position: 27.

Today, Thursday morning, NCC Group PLC (LON:NCC) stock “Buy” was reiterated by Shore Capital in an analyst note.

Carbonite, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud backup and restore solutions to small and medium sized businesses, and clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $823.28 million. It offers data protection solutions, such as cloud, hybrid and on-premise backup and restore, disaster recovery as a service , and email archiving. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s solutions include Carbonite Computer Backup, which automatically back up files directly to the cloud and include various devices; and Carbonite Server Backup that provides cloud and hybrid backup for physical and virtual servers with advanced management capabilities comprising scheduling, retention, bandwidth and compression settings, and detailed monitoring and reporting through personalized server dashboard.

Indaba Capital Management L.P. holds 5.45% of its portfolio in Carbonite, Inc. for 1.08 million shares. Pembroke Management Ltd owns 1.19 million shares or 3.2% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Summit Creek Advisors Llc has 2.31% invested in the company for 521,403 shares. The Colorado-based Rk Capital Management Llc has invested 2.11% in the stock. Millrace Asset Group Inc., a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 92,616 shares.

Analysts await Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.36 earnings per share, up 9.09% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.33 per share. CARB’s profit will be $12.40M for 16.60 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Carbonite, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.86% EPS growth.

NCC Group plc provides information assurance solutions to organizations worldwide. The company has market cap of 480.80 million GBP. It operates through three divisions: Group Escrow, Assurance, and Domain Services. It has a 50.9 P/E ratio. The firm offers software escrow and verification services, including software escrow, escrow agreements, SaaS assured, registry data escrow, and software verification; and security consulting services, such as technical security consulting, information risk management and governance, cyber defense operations, information security software, managed and hosted services, and technology solutions.

The stock decreased 2.01% or GBX 3.54 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 173.06. About 38,271 shares traded. NCC Group plc (LON:NCC) has 0.00% since July 26, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.