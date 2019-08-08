Shore Capital Reiterated Aviva PLC (LON:AV)’s Hold Rating; TOPPAN PRINTING LTD ORD ORDINARY SHARES (TONPF) Shorts Increased By 6.57%

TOPPAN PRINTING LTD ORD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:TONPF) had an increase of 6.57% in short interest. TONPF’s SI was 408,500 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 6.57% from 383,300 shares previously. It closed at $15.1 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 8, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Aviva PLC (LON:AV) stock had its Hold Rating restate by stock research analysts at Shore Capital in a report shared with investors and clients on 8 August.

Investors sentiment increased to 6 in Q1 2019. Its up 5.33, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 1 investors sold Aviva plc shares while 1 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 5 raised stakes. 7.94 million shares or 150.57% more from 3.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meritage Port Mgmt holds 0.25% in Aviva plc (LON:AV) or 227,115 shares. Bartlett And Company Limited Company stated it has 142 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Lenox Wealth Mgmt holds 392 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Motco accumulated 192 shares. Ww Asset Inc accumulated 30,707 shares. Advisor Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.02% in Aviva plc (LON:AV). Amg Retail Bank has 179,049 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Causeway Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0.29% in Aviva plc (LON:AV). Silvercrest Asset Limited Liability has invested 0% in Aviva plc (LON:AV). Parametric Port Associates Ltd owns 2.68M shares. Cornerstone Investment Ltd invested in 0.01% or 15,935 shares. Advisors Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in Aviva plc (LON:AV) for 25,530 shares. Glenmede Tru Communication Na reported 33,315 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd accumulated 91 shares or 0% of the stock.

Among 5 analysts covering Aviva PLC (LON:AV), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Aviva PLC has GBX 562 highest and GBX 430 lowest target. GBX 513.20’s average target is 33.02% above currents GBX 385.8 stock price. Aviva PLC had 30 analyst reports since February 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Shore Capital reinitiated the shares of AV in report on Friday, April 5 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, May 13 by UBS. Jefferies maintained Aviva plc (LON:AV) rating on Monday, April 29. Jefferies has “Buy” rating and GBX 520 target. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, May 13 by JP Morgan. As per Tuesday, March 26, the company rating was maintained by HSBC. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 3 by Barclays Capital. Goldman Sachs maintained the stock with “Conviction Buy” rating in Monday, April 1 report. The stock of Aviva plc (LON:AV) earned “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Tuesday, July 9. The stock of Aviva plc (LON:AV) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 18 by Deutsche Bank. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Monday, February 11.

Another recent and important Aviva plc (LON:AV) news was published by Finance.Yahoo.com which published an article titled: “What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of Aviva plc (LON:AV.)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019.

Aviva plc provides life insurance, general insurance, accident and health insurance, and asset management services and products worldwide. The company has market cap of 15.11 billion GBP. The companyÂ’s long-term insurance and savings products include Annuities; equity release products; pension products, such as personal and group pensions, stakeholder pensions, and income drawdown; protection products, including term assurance, mortgage life insurance, flexible whole of life, and critical illness cover and group schemes; bonds and savings comprising single premium investment bonds and regular premium savings plans; and investment products consisting of unit trusts, individual savings accounts, and open ended investment companies. It has a 10.21 P/E ratio. The Company’s general and health insurance products comprise personal lines of insurance products, such as motor, household, travel, and creditor insurance; commercial lines of insurance products, including fleet, liability, and commercial property insurance; health insurance products consisting of private health, income protection, and personal accident products, as well as various corporate healthcare insurance products; and insurance for corporate and specialty risks.

The stock increased 0.99% or GBX 3.8 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 385.8. About 2.29 million shares traded. Aviva plc (LON:AV) has 0.00% since August 8, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.