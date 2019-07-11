Shore Capital Reconfirmed Polar Capital Holdings PLC (LON:POLR) as “Buy”; KAYA HOLDINGS (KAYS) Shorts Raised By 53.33%

KAYA HOLDINGS INC (OTCMKTS:KAYS) had an increase of 53.33% in short interest. KAYS’s SI was 18,400 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 53.33% from 12,000 shares previously. With 313,700 avg volume, 0 days are for KAYA HOLDINGS INC (OTCMKTS:KAYS)’s short sellers to cover KAYS’s short positions. The stock decreased 6.74% or $0.0058 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0802. About 165,985 shares traded. Kaya Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KAYS) has 0.00% since July 11, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

In analysts report shared with investors on 11 July, Polar Capital Holdings PLC (LON:POLR) stock had its “Buy” Rating kept by equity analysts at Shore Capital.

Kaya Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, Marijuana Holdings Americas, Inc., owns and operates legal marijuana dispensaries in the United States. The company has market cap of $13.92 million. The firm offers various medical marijuana products, including 'Kaya Kush' marijuana; various other concentrates, such as butane hash oil and CO2 oil extract; high grade oils and tinctures; two high CBD Â– low THC strains; various marijuana infused tinctures; and Kaya Candies, Kaya Caramels, and an assortment of cookies and cakes for patients who do not smoke. It currently has negative earnings. It operates its dispensaries at Portland and South Salem, Oregon.

The stock decreased 1.72% or GBX 10 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 570. About 387,307 shares traded or 342.83% up from the average. Polar Capital Holdings plc (LON:POLR) has 0.00% since July 11, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.