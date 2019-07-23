Shore Capital Reconfirmed Paragon Banking Group PLc (LON:PAG)’s “Buy” Rating; Ngam Advisors LP Boosted Voya Finl (VOYA) Position

Ngam Advisors Lp increased Voya Finl Inc (VOYA) stake by 11.2% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ngam Advisors Lp acquired 15,547 shares as Voya Finl Inc (VOYA)’s stock rose 7.59%. The Ngam Advisors Lp holds 154,395 shares with $7.71 million value, up from 138,848 last quarter. Voya Finl Inc now has $8.07 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $56.34. About 825,501 shares traded. Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) has risen 0.27% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.16% the S&P500. Some Historical VOYA News: 11/05/2018 – Voya Financial To Acquire Pen-Cal Administrators; 15/05/2018 – Voya Financial Celebrates Fifth Anniversary of National Day of Service; 24/05/2018 – Dina Santoro Appointed to the Board of Trustees for Several of Voya Investment Management’s Funds; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to seven classes of notes to be issued by Voya Euro CLO l Designated Activity Company; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Seven Classes Of Notes Issued By Voya Euro Clo I Designated Activity Company; 30/04/2018 – Voya Global Real Estate Adds Gaming and Leisure; 17/05/2018 – Voya Financial Favored by 6 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 24/05/2018 – Dina Santoro Appointed to the Board of Trustees for Several of Voya Investment Management’s Funds; 11/05/2018 – VOYA FINANCIAL INC – AS PART OF DEAL, PEN-CAL WILL RE-BRAND TO VOYA; 29/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Voya CLO 2013-2 Ltd./LLC; Publishes New Issue Report

In analysts report sent to investors and clients on 23 July, Shore Capital restate their “Buy” rating on Paragon Banking Group PLc (LON:PAG)‘s stock.

Analysts await Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 0.63% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.58 per share. PAG’s profit will be $4.14 million for 70.75 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.25 actual EPS reported by Paragon Banking Group PLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 27.20% EPS growth.

Another recent and important Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG) news was published by Finance.Yahoo.com which published an article titled: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Paragon Banking Group PLc (LON:PAG), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Paragon Banking Group PLc has GBX 667 highest and GBX 410 lowest target. GBX 535.67’s average target is 19.04% above currents GBX 450 stock price. Paragon Banking Group PLc had 14 analyst reports since January 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Friday, January 25. Jefferies maintained the shares of PAG in report on Tuesday, April 9 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, January 28 by Peel Hunt. RBC Capital Markets downgraded Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG) on Thursday, June 20 to “Underperform” rating. On Monday, January 28 the stock rating was maintained by Shore Capital with “Buy”.

Paragon Banking Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and consumer finance businesses in the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of 1.17 billion GBP. It operates through three divisions: Paragon Mortgages, Idem Capital, and Paragon Bank. It has a 8.44 P/E ratio. It originates and services buy-to-let mortgages to landlords and residential property investors; and provides mortgage related ancillary services, including landlord insurance.

The stock increased 1.12% or GBX 5 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 450. About 170,414 shares traded. Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG) has 0.00% since July 23, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $172,282 activity. 1,500 shares were bought by TRIPODI JOSEPH V, worth $74,175 on Wednesday, February 13. The insider POLLITT BYRON H JR bought 1,000 shares worth $51,255. $46,852 worth of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) shares were bought by GILLIS RUTH ANN M.