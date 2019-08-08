Shore Capital Keeps Arrow Global Group (LON:ARW)’s Buy Rating; TOGA LTD (TOGLD) SI Increased By 100%

Today, Shore Capital maintained their Buy rating on Arrow Global Group (LON:ARW)‘s stock in an analyst note revealed to investors and clients.

TOGA LTD (OTCMKTS:TOGLD) had an increase of 100% in short interest. TOGLD’s SI was 200 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 100% from 100 shares previously. With 2,000 avg volume, 0 days are for TOGA LTD (OTCMKTS:TOGLD)’s short sellers to cover TOGLD’s short positions. The stock increased 4.64% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $12.4. About 500 shares traded. Toga Limited (OTCMKTS:TOGLD) has 0.00% since August 8, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 4 analysts covering Arrow Global Group (LON:ARW), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Arrow Global Group has GBX 534 highest and GBX 160 lowest target. GBX 323.50’s average target is 23.95% above currents GBX 261 stock price. Arrow Global Group had 22 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, May 13 by Shore Capital. On Wednesday, March 6 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight”. As per Tuesday, April 9, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. Goldman Sachs maintained Arrow Global Group PLC (LON:ARW) on Tuesday, March 12 with “Neutral” rating. As per Friday, February 22, the company rating was maintained by Peel Hunt. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 2 by Berenberg.

Arrow Global Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in debt purchase and management business in the United Kingdom and mainland Europe. The company has market cap of 467.83 million GBP. The firm identifies, acquires, and manages secured and unsecured defaulted loan portfolios consisting of consumer and SME accounts from financial institutions, such as banks and credit card companies, as well as retail chains, student loans, motor credit, telecommunication firms, and utility companies. It has a 9.96 P/E ratio. It also provides asset management services.

The stock decreased 1.88% or GBX 5 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 261. About 234,340 shares traded. Arrow Global Group PLC (LON:ARW) has 0.00% since August 8, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ARW News: 05/03/2018 Arrow Electronics Releases Annual Report Focusing on its Global Corporate Social Responsibility; 19/03/2018 – Arrow Electronics Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Keane Group, Spirit Airlines, Farmland Partners, Arrow Electronics, Semgro; 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics 1Q Net $139.1M; 03/05/2018 – ARROW ELECTRONICS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $2.08 TO $2.20, EST. $2.05; 03/05/2018 – ARROW ELECTRONICS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.88, EST. $1.82; 23/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 04/04/2018 – V5 Systems debuts turnkey Industrial IoT security solutions at ISC West in collaboration with Arrow Electronics, Panasonic and Pelco by Schneider Electric; 23/05/2018 – Littelfuse Honors Arrow Electronics as 2017 Volume Distributor of the Year; 09/03/2018 – ARROW ELECTRONICS INC: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF

More notable recent Arrow Global Group PLC (LON:ARW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Should Investors Know About Arrow Global Group PLC’s (LON:ARW) Future? – Yahoo Finance” on July 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Some Arrow Global Group (LON:ARW) Shareholders Are Down 28% – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Arrow Global Group PLC’s (LON:ARW) 6.1% Dividend Yield Looks Pretty Interesting – Yahoo Finance” on May 16, 2019. More interesting news about Arrow Global Group PLC (LON:ARW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why I Think Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Arrow Electronics (ARW) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold Arrow Global Group PLC shares while 110 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 77.77 million shares or 7.07% less from 83.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natixis Lp invested in 0.03% or 47,561 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Arrow Global Group PLC (LON:ARW). Diligent Investors Ltd Liability Com holds 6,300 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt, Sweden-based fund reported 45,030 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 112,149 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Retirement System Of Alabama accumulated 110,541 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Oakbrook Invests Ltd Liability Corp holds 3,000 shares. Envestnet Asset Management holds 0% or 17,493 shares. Tower Rech Cap Limited Liability Company (Trc) has 0.05% invested in Arrow Global Group PLC (LON:ARW) for 9,834 shares. Moreover, Thrivent For Lutherans has 0.07% invested in Arrow Global Group PLC (LON:ARW) for 291,033 shares. The New York-based Renaissance Techs Ltd Co has invested 0% in Arrow Global Group PLC (LON:ARW). Fjarde Ap holds 0.03% or 33,190 shares. Ironwood Investment Mgmt invested in 1.61% or 25,740 shares. 44,482 are held by Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt. Td Asset Mngmt reported 50,805 shares.