Shore Bancshares (SHBI) to pay $0.10 on Aug 30, 2019; Park West Asset Management Decreased Its Fortinet (FTNT) Stake

Park West Asset Management Llc decreased Fortinet Inc (FTNT) stake by 14.5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Park West Asset Management Llc sold 40,000 shares as Fortinet Inc (FTNT)’s stock declined 12.60%. The Park West Asset Management Llc holds 235,882 shares with $19.81 million value, down from 275,882 last quarter. Fortinet Inc now has $14.53 billion valuation. The stock increased 3.57% or $2.91 during the last trading session, reaching $84.37. About 1.54 million shares traded. Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) has risen 27.92% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.92% the S&P500. Some Historical FTNT News: 06/03/2018 Tech Data Wins Fortinet 2017 Distribution Partner of the Year Award; 03/05/2018 – FORTINET INC FTNT.O – EXPECTS CAPEX TO BE $25 MLN TO $30 MLN – EXEC, CONF CALL; 04/05/2018 – Fortinet Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 06/04/2018 – FORTINET INC FTNT.O : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $56; 03/05/2018 – Fortinet quarterly profit surges; 28/03/2018 – Pulse Secure NAC Integrates with Fortinet Security Fabric to Enrich Endpoint Intelligence and Automate Threat Response; 15/05/2018 – Blue Harbour Group Buys New 1.6% Position in Fortinet; 16/05/2018 – Fortinet Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 11/04/2018 – Media Advisory: Fortinet to Showcase the Third and the Latest Generation of Network Security with the Evolution of its Security Fabric at RSA Conference 2018; 03/05/2018 – FORTINET 1Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 24C

Shore Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:SHBI) is expected to pay $0.10 on Aug 30, 2019. (NASDAQ:SHBI) shareholders before Aug 15, 2019 will receive the $0.10 dividend. Shore Bancshares Inc’s current price of $15.57 translates into 0.64% yield. Shore Bancshares Inc’s dividend has Aug 17, 2019 as record date. Aug 7, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $15.57. About 6,206 shares traded. Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) has declined 14.23% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SHBI News: 21/04/2018 DJ West Shore Bank Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSSH)

Among 5 analysts covering Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Fortinet has $95 highest and $7900 lowest target. $86.83’s average target is 2.92% above currents $84.37 stock price. Fortinet had 14 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was initiated by Mizuho with “Hold” on Tuesday, March 26. The company was maintained on Friday, August 2 by Citigroup. The rating was upgraded by J.P. Morgan on Monday, June 24 to “Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Friday, August 2 report. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, April 16 with “Hold”.

Park West Asset Management Llc increased Brinks Co (NYSE:BCO) stake by 147,890 shares to 576,290 valued at $43.46M in 2019Q1. It also upped Playags Inc stake by 181,154 shares and now owns 1.74 million shares. Laureate Education Inc was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 6 investors sold Shore Bancshares, Inc. shares while 19 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 8.25 million shares or 2.43% less from 8.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The California-based Globeflex Cap Ltd Partnership has invested 0.18% in Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI). Pnc Grp Incorporated holds 0% or 139,438 shares in its portfolio. Martingale Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% in Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) or 73,714 shares. Bridgeway Cap Mgmt has invested 0.03% in Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI). State Street holds 274,463 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Co invested in 0% or 3,858 shares. Banc Funds Ltd Co reported 0.62% of its portfolio in Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI). Ameritas Invest Partners Inc accumulated 977 shares or 0% of the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity reported 0% in Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI). Smith Asset Mgmt Grp Inc L P, a Texas-based fund reported 8,308 shares. Toth Advisory Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI). Natl Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation owns 99,343 shares. Strs Ohio invested in 0% or 36,800 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr invested in 175 shares or 0% of the stock. Citigroup Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI).

Shore Bancshares, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various commercial banking services and products to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in Maryland and Delaware. The company has market cap of $198.97 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Community Banking, and Insurance Products and Services. It has a 8.1 P/E ratio. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs, cash management services, and various checking services.