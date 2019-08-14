Shore Bancshares (SHBI) to pay $0.10 on Aug 30, 2019; Jane Street Group Has Raised Its Gallagher Arthur J & Co (AJG) Stake

Jane Street Group Llc increased Gallagher Arthur J & Co (AJG) stake by 350% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Jane Street Group Llc acquired 11,900 shares as Gallagher Arthur J & Co (AJG)’s stock rose 9.85%. The Jane Street Group Llc holds 15,300 shares with $1.20M value, up from 3,400 last quarter. Gallagher Arthur J & Co now has $16.75B valuation. The stock increased 1.45% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $90.02. About 516,011 shares traded. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) has risen 27.12% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AJG News: 29/03/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires McGregor & Associates; 16/04/2018 – AJG Capital Completes Construction and Sales of Newton Gardens Condominium in the Heart of the Village of Westbury; 09/05/2018 – Investment News: Bill Kline out as head of Gallagher’s $55 billion retirement-plan aggregator; 25/04/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Regular Second Quarter Dividend; 09/05/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires A.J. Amer Agency, Inc; 12/03/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Palmer Atlantic Insurance for Undisclosed Terms; 15/05/2018 – MARSHALL WACE ADDED AVA, SCI, NTRS, CME, AJG IN 1Q: 13F; 09/04/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Integrity Transportation Insurance Agency, LLC; 02/04/2018 – Arthur J Gallagher Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 12/04/2018 – ARTHUR J GALLAGHER – AGREED TO MULTI-YEAR STRATEGIC BUSINESS, MARKETING PARTNERSHIP WITH 2018-19 SEASON AS OFFICIAL TITLE SPONSOR OF PREMIERSHIP RUGBY

Shore Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:SHBI) is expected to pay $0.10 on Aug 30, 2019. (NASDAQ:SHBI) shareholders before Aug 15, 2019 will receive the $0.10 dividend. Shore Bancshares Inc’s current price of $15.50 translates into 0.65% yield. Shore Bancshares Inc’s dividend has Aug 17, 2019 as record date. Aug 7, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $15.5. About 5,779 shares traded. Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) has declined 14.23% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SHBI News: 21/04/2018 DJ West Shore Bank Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSSH)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 20 investors sold AJG shares while 163 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 144.61 million shares or 1.89% less from 147.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). Goelzer Management Inc invested 0.46% in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). Great West Life Assurance Communication Can reported 247,245 shares. Sunbelt Secs Inc holds 0.2% or 5,118 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Co Ny reported 461,881 shares stake. Los Angeles Mngmt And Equity Rech has invested 0.1% in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). Kames Public Ltd Co reported 0.04% in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). The New York-based D E Shaw & Company has invested 0% in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). 52,800 were reported by Quantitative Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Com. Hsbc Public Limited Company has 0.04% invested in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). 436 were reported by Huntington Bancshares. Bessemer Group invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). Bessemer Securities Ltd Co accumulated 1,675 shares or 0.04% of the stock. 124,646 are held by Pggm. Earnest Partners Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG).

Among 4 analysts covering Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has $10000 highest and $78 lowest target. $89.75’s average target is -0.30% below currents $90.02 stock price. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had 9 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, April 29. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Friday, June 14. As per Monday, July 1, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, May 22 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 12 by Wells Fargo. The stock of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, April 1.

More notable recent Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Dropbox, Occidental Petroleum And More – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Regular Third Quarter Dividend – PRNewswire” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Fullerton Health Corporate Services (Aust) Pty Ltd – PRNewswire” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires The Novick Group, Inc. – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Shore Bancshares, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various commercial banking services and products to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in Maryland and Delaware. The company has market cap of $198.08 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Community Banking, and Insurance Products and Services. It has a 8.06 P/E ratio. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs, cash management services, and various checking services.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 6 investors sold Shore Bancshares, Inc. shares while 19 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 8.25 million shares or 2.43% less from 8.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Gru reported 676,254 shares stake. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc has invested 0% in Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI). Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt owns 10,686 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt accumulated 53,691 shares. Moreover, Grp Incorporated has 0% invested in Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) for 8,034 shares. Strs Ohio has invested 0% in Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI). Cornerstone holds 265 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Investment Limited accumulated 30,702 shares. Blackrock invested 0% in Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI). Brown Advisory has 0% invested in Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) for 82,637 shares. Hillsdale Inv Management Inc invested 0.08% in Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI). Gendell Jeffrey L reported 61,643 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. 53,203 were reported by Gilman Hill Asset Mngmt Limited Liability. Meeder Asset Management Inc invested in 1,269 shares or 0% of the stock. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag accumulated 31,987 shares.

More notable recent Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Shore Bancshares Reports Second Quarter and First-Half Results – PRNewswire” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 72% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Shore Bancshares Announces Stock Repurchase Plan – PRNewswire” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Shore United Bank Opens Branch in West Ocean City, Maryland – PRNewswire” with publication date: April 15, 2019.