Shore Bancshares Inc. (SHBI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Southside Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI)

Both Shore Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) and Southside Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) are each other’s competitor in the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shore Bancshares Inc. 16 3.37 N/A 1.22 13.48 Southside Bancshares Inc. 34 5.44 N/A 2.18 15.86

Table 1 demonstrates Shore Bancshares Inc. and Southside Bancshares Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Southside Bancshares Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Shore Bancshares Inc. When business has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Shore Bancshares Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Southside Bancshares Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Shore Bancshares Inc. and Southside Bancshares Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shore Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 14.1% 1.7% Southside Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 10.2% 1.2%

Risk & Volatility

Shore Bancshares Inc. has a beta of 0.52 and its 48.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Southside Bancshares Inc.’s beta is 0.74 which is 26.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Shore Bancshares Inc. and Southside Bancshares Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 66.8% and 54.2% respectively. Shore Bancshares Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.9%. Competitively, Southside Bancshares Inc. has 1.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Shore Bancshares Inc. 1.36% 0.92% 5.47% 6.49% -14.23% 12.79% Southside Bancshares Inc. 4.59% 7.48% -0.52% 0.84% 0.41% 9.04%

For the past year Shore Bancshares Inc. was more bullish than Southside Bancshares Inc.

Summary

Southside Bancshares Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Shore Bancshares Inc.

Shore Bancshares, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in Maryland and Delaware. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Insurance Products and Services. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs, cash management services, and various checking services. The company also provides commercial loans, such as secured and unsecured loans, working capital loans, lines of credit, term loans, accounts receivable financing, real estate acquisition and development loans, construction loans, and letters of credit, as well as commercial mortgages, and equipment and operating loans; and loans to consumers comprising mortgage, home equity, automobile, marine, installment, and other secured and unsecured personal lines of credit. In addition, it offers safe deposit boxes; debit and credit cards; direct deposit of payroll; merchant credit card clearing services; telephone, mobile, and Internet banking services; and automatic teller machine (ATM) services. Further, the company provides non-deposit products, such as mutual funds and annuities, and discount brokerage services; trust, asset management, and financial planning services; and insurance products and services to businesses and consumers, including property and casualty, life, marine, individual health, and long term care insurance, as well as pension and profit sharing plans, and retirement plans. It operates 18 full service branches and 20 ATMs in the Kent County, Queen AnneÂ’s County, Caroline County, Talbot County, and Dorchester County in Maryland, as well as in Kent County, Delaware. Shore Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

Southside Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises consumer loans that include 1-4 family residential loans, home equity loans, home improvement loans, automobile loans, and other installment loans; commercial loans, such as short-term working capital loans for inventory and accounts receivable, short and medium-term loans for equipment or other business capital expansion, commercial real estate loans, and municipal loans; and construction loans for 1-4 family residential and commercial real estate. It also offers trust services consisting of investment management, administration, and advisory services for individuals, partnerships, and corporations; safe deposit services; and brokerage services. The company operates through 60 branches and 25 motor bank facilities located in Tyler, Longview, Lindale, Gresham, Jacksonville, Bullard, Chandler, Hawkins, Palestine, Gun Barrel City, Athens, Whitehouse, Fort Worth, Arlington, Cleburne, Euless, Flower Mound, Granbury, Grapevine, Irving, Watauga, Weatherford, and Austin; and a network of approximately 70 automated teller machines. Southside Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Tyler, Texas.