Shore Bancshares Inc. (SHBI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Shore Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) and Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shore Bancshares Inc. 16 3.36 N/A 1.22 13.48 Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida 27 4.79 N/A 1.44 18.76

Demonstrates Shore Bancshares Inc. and Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Shore Bancshares Inc. The business that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Shore Bancshares Inc. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida, indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shore Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 14.1% 1.7% Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida 0.00% 8.4% 1.1%

Risk and Volatility

Shore Bancshares Inc. has a 0.52 beta, while its volatility is 48.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida’s 10.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.9 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

Shore Bancshares Inc. and Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Shore Bancshares Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida has an average price target of $30.5, with potential upside of 20.65%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 66.8% of Shore Bancshares Inc. shares and 90.7% of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida shares. Insiders owned roughly 1.9% of Shore Bancshares Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida has 1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Shore Bancshares Inc. 1.36% 0.92% 5.47% 6.49% -14.23% 12.79% Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida 1.58% 5.79% -2.98% -1.92% -5.69% 3.92%

For the past year Shore Bancshares Inc. was more bullish than Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida beats Shore Bancshares Inc.

Shore Bancshares, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in Maryland and Delaware. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Insurance Products and Services. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs, cash management services, and various checking services. The company also provides commercial loans, such as secured and unsecured loans, working capital loans, lines of credit, term loans, accounts receivable financing, real estate acquisition and development loans, construction loans, and letters of credit, as well as commercial mortgages, and equipment and operating loans; and loans to consumers comprising mortgage, home equity, automobile, marine, installment, and other secured and unsecured personal lines of credit. In addition, it offers safe deposit boxes; debit and credit cards; direct deposit of payroll; merchant credit card clearing services; telephone, mobile, and Internet banking services; and automatic teller machine (ATM) services. Further, the company provides non-deposit products, such as mutual funds and annuities, and discount brokerage services; trust, asset management, and financial planning services; and insurance products and services to businesses and consumers, including property and casualty, life, marine, individual health, and long term care insurance, as well as pension and profit sharing plans, and retirement plans. It operates 18 full service branches and 20 ATMs in the Kent County, Queen AnneÂ’s County, Caroline County, Talbot County, and Dorchester County in Maryland, as well as in Kent County, Delaware. Shore Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides community banking services to the commercial, small business, and retail customers in Florida. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products; secured and unsecured loan products, including revolving credit facilities, letters of credit and related financial guarantees, and asset based financing; and securities and annuity products. The company also provides trust and asset management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals; treasury management services; brokerage services; and Internet and mobile banking services. As of December 31, 2016, it had 46 branch offices, 5 commercial lending offices, and its main office in Florida. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida was founded in 1926 and is based in Stuart, Florida.