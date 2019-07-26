Shore Bancshares, Inc. (SHBI) Is At $16.38 Formed Wedge; 2 Bullish Analysts Covering Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET)

Among 3 analysts covering Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Vermilion Energy had 4 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, February 28 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Buy”. As per Thursday, March 21, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of VET in report on Thursday, February 28 with “Hold” rating. Canaccord Genuity maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 1 report. See Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) latest ratings:

Shore Bancshares, Inc. (SHBI) formed wedge up with $16.87 target or 3.00% above today’s $16.38 share price. Shore Bancshares, Inc. (SHBI) has $209.32M valuation. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $16.38. About 2,460 shares traded. Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) has declined 11.65% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SHBI News: 21/04/2018 DJ West Shore Bank Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSSH)

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 6 investors sold Shore Bancshares, Inc. shares while 19 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 8.25 million shares or 2.43% less from 8.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 5,442 were reported by Brandywine Inv Mngmt Ltd Llc. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0% or 52,630 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors holds 0% or 175 shares. Blackrock Incorporated holds 0% or 802,424 shares in its portfolio. Hillsdale Invest Management Inc reported 55,700 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associate invested 0% of its portfolio in Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI). Meeder Asset Mngmt holds 0% or 1,269 shares. 36,800 are owned by Strs Ohio. Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) for 88,785 shares. Sandy Spring National Bank & Trust holds 1,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ejf Cap Ltd Liability owns 283,851 shares or 0.51% of their US portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Co has 3,858 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Financial Bank Of Ny Mellon has 0% invested in Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) for 99,343 shares. Kennedy Management has invested 0.03% in Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI). Tower Ltd Company (Trc) owns 1,748 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Vermilion Energy Inc. acquires, explores, develops, and produces natural gas and crude oil in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company has market cap of $3.90 billion. As of December 31, 2016, it owned 74% interest in 328,500 net acres of developed land and 89% interest in 500,300 net acres of undeveloped land, as well as 358 net producing natural gas wells and 445 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% interest in 208,900 net acres of developed land and 100% interest in 336,600 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, as well as 331 net producing oil wells in France. It has a 13.15 P/E ratio. The firm also owned 56% interest in 841,500 net acres of land, as well as 37 net producing gas wells in the Netherlands; 25,800 net acres of developed and 1,054,900 net acres of undeveloped land, as well as 111 net producing oil wells and 7 net producing natural gas wells in Germany; and 97,200 net acres of land and 9 net producing oil wells in the United States.

The stock decreased 2.67% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $25.19. About 1.25M shares traded or 17.65% up from the average. Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) has 0.00% since July 26, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical VET News: 16/04/2018 – Vermilion to Buy Spartan Energy for C$1.23 Billion (Correct); 24/04/2018 – S&PGR Places Vermilion Cnty CUSD 7, IL A+ GO Rtg On Watch Neg; 28/05/2018 – VERMILION ENERGY INC. ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF ACQUISITION OF SPARTAN ENERGY CORP. AND CREDIT FACILITY EXTENSION AND INCREASE; 16/04/2018 – Vermilion Energy Arrangement Includes a Reciprocal Break Fee of $40 Million; 17/04/2018 – S&PGR Places Vermilion Energy Ratings On Watch Positive; 28/05/2018 – VERMILION TO INCREASE TOTAL FACILITY AMOUNT TO $1.6B FROM $1.4B; 28/05/2018 – Vermilion Energy Negotiates Extension of Revolving Credit Facility; 16/04/2018 – SPARTAN ENERGY REPORTS STRATEGIC COMBINATION WITH VERMILION; 16/04/2018 – VERMILION ENERGY TO BUY SPARTAN ENERGY,IMPLIED VALUE ~C$1.4B; 28/05/2018 – Vermilion Energy: Credit Facility Extended to May 31, 2022