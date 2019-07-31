Shore Bancshares Inc. (SHBI) and Carolina Trust BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:CART) Comparing side by side

Shore Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) and Carolina Trust BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:CART) are two firms in the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shore Bancshares Inc. 16 3.63 N/A 1.22 13.15 Carolina Trust BancShares Inc. 8 4.92 N/A 0.46 18.20

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Shore Bancshares Inc. and Carolina Trust BancShares Inc. Carolina Trust BancShares Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Shore Bancshares Inc. The company that Currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Shore Bancshares Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Carolina Trust BancShares Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Shore Bancshares Inc. and Carolina Trust BancShares Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shore Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 9.1% 1.1% Carolina Trust BancShares Inc. 0.00% 3.7% 0.4%

Volatility and Risk

Shore Bancshares Inc. has a beta of 0.49 and its 51.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Carolina Trust BancShares Inc. has a 0.43 beta and it is 57.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 68% of Shore Bancshares Inc. shares and 24.9% of Carolina Trust BancShares Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 1.9% of Shore Bancshares Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Carolina Trust BancShares Inc. has 0.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Shore Bancshares Inc. 1.72% 4.17% 2.63% -4.02% -11.65% 10.04% Carolina Trust BancShares Inc. -3.72% -4.28% -0.84% 1.22% -5.69% 9.23%

For the past year Shore Bancshares Inc. has stronger performance than Carolina Trust BancShares Inc.

Summary

Shore Bancshares Inc. beats Carolina Trust BancShares Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Shore Bancshares, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in Maryland and Delaware. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Insurance Products and Services. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs, cash management services, and various checking services. The company also provides commercial loans, such as secured and unsecured loans, working capital loans, lines of credit, term loans, accounts receivable financing, real estate acquisition and development loans, construction loans, and letters of credit, as well as commercial mortgages, and equipment and operating loans; and loans to consumers comprising mortgage, home equity, automobile, marine, installment, and other secured and unsecured personal lines of credit. In addition, it offers safe deposit boxes; debit and credit cards; direct deposit of payroll; merchant credit card clearing services; telephone, mobile, and Internet banking services; and automatic teller machine (ATM) services. Further, the company provides non-deposit products, such as mutual funds and annuities, and discount brokerage services; trust, asset management, and financial planning services; and insurance products and services to businesses and consumers, including property and casualty, life, marine, individual health, and long term care insurance, as well as pension and profit sharing plans, and retirement plans. It operates 18 full service branches and 20 ATMs in the Kent County, Queen AnneÂ’s County, Caroline County, Talbot County, and Dorchester County in Maryland, as well as in Kent County, Delaware. Shore Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.