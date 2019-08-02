Shopify (SHOP) Underperform Rating Reconfirmed by Analysts at Bank of America; With $300.0000 Target; Pioneer Investment Management Lowered By $9.96 Million Its Brown Forman (BF.B) Holding

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) had its stock rating noted as Underperform by analysts at Bank of America. Bank of America currently has a $300.0000 target price per share on the $37.07B market cap company or -8.97% downside potential. This was released in an analyst report on Friday, 2 August.

Pioneer Investment Management Inc decreased Brown Forman Corp (BF.B) stake by 35.15% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pioneer Investment Management Inc sold 191,583 shares as Brown Forman Corp (BF.B)’s stock 0.00%. The Pioneer Investment Management Inc holds 353,421 shares with $18.65M value, down from 545,004 last quarter. Brown Forman Corp now has $26.23 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $55.22. About 95,686 shares traded. Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B) has risen 3.94% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BF.B News: 24/05/2018 – Brown-Forman Declares Cash Dividend; 07/03/2018 – RPT-BROWN-FORMAN CORP – QTRLY EPS NEGATIVELY IMPACTED BY $0.05 DUE TO TAX REFORM; 16/05/2018 – Brown-Forman Refines Organization to Support Continued Strong Global Growth; 16/05/2018 – Brown-Forman Names John Hayes President of USA & Canada; 07/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN – 2018 DILUTED EPS OUTLOOK INCLUDES $0.03 OF EXPENSE FROM TAX REFORM, $0.10 OF EXPENSE FROM ESTABLISHMENT OF FOUNDATION, AMONG OTHER; 07/03/2018 – Brown-Forman Reports Strong Year-to-Date Results; Operating Income Up Double-Digits; 07/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN REAFFIRMS YR NET SALES, SPLIT ADJ. EPS FORECAST; 07/03/2018 – RPT-BROWN-FORMAN – 2018 DILUTED EPS OUTLOOK INCLUDES $0.03 OF EXPENSE FROM TAX REFORM, $0.10 OF EXPENSE FROM ESTABLISHMENT OF FOUNDATION, AMONG OTHER; 22/03/2018 – Brown-Forman Announces $600 M Debt Offering; 07/03/2018 – RPT-BROWN-FORMAN REPORTS STRONG YEAR-TO-DATE RESULTS; OPERATING INCOME UP DOUBLE-DIGITS

Pioneer Investment Management Inc increased Sprouts Fmrs Mkt Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) stake by 103,689 shares to 497,029 valued at $10.71 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL) stake by 100,318 shares and now owns 152,402 shares. Comerica Inc (NYSE:CMA) was raised too.

More notable recent Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Do Analysts See Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B) Performing In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Brown-Forman Corporation’s (NYSE:BF.B) ROE Of 51% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Many Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Brown-Forman Names Long-Time Company Veteran Cunningham to Senior Vice President, Shareholder Relations Officer – Business Wire” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.B) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 39% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 14, 2019.

Shopify Inc. provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. The company has market cap of $37.07 billion. The Company’s platform provides merchants with a single view of their business and clients in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, and leverage analytics and reporting. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Jaded Pixel Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Shopify Inc. in November 2011.

Among 17 analysts covering Shopify (NYSE:SHOP), 11 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 65% are positive. Shopify has $400 highest and $173 lowest target. $309.28’s average target is -6.15% below currents $329.55 stock price. Shopify had 39 analyst reports since February 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, February 13, the company rating was maintained by DA Davidson. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) rating on Monday, July 8. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $35000 target. As per Monday, June 24, the company rating was maintained by DA Davidson. The stock of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) earned “Buy” rating by National Bank Canada on Wednesday, June 19. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, June 24 by Roth Capital. As per Thursday, June 20, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird. On Wednesday, May 1 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight”. As per Thursday, March 7, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, May 1 by Wedbush. Canaccord Genuity maintained Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) on Wednesday, May 1 with “Buy” rating.

The stock decreased 3.47% or $11.84 during the last trading session, reaching $329.55. About 537,226 shares traded. Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) has risen 114.67% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 114.67% the S&P500. Some Historical SHOP News: 01/05/2018 – Shopify 1Q Rev $214.3M; 01/05/2018 – SHOPIFY 1Q ADJ EPS 4C, EST. LOSS/SHR 5C; 26/03/2018 – Google Wins Shopify as Cloud Customer Amid Fear of Amazon; 01/05/2018 – Shopify First-Quarter Loss Widens, Sees 2018 Operating Loss Doublin; 26/03/2018 – $SHOP through more support, next at about $130. Not going to go for calls; 26/03/2018 – $SHOP has a MAJOR Facebook problem. All growth tied to the abuse of Facebook privacy tools; 26/03/2018 – $FB and $SHOP unholy alliance explained here; 26/03/2018 – Left has been a frequent critic of Shopify, telling clients in October that the company was “dirtier than Herbalife.”; 01/05/2018 – Shopify 1Q Loss/Shr 16c; 14/05/2018 – The Case for Shopify (SHOP)