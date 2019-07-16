Shopify Inc. (SHOP)’s Financial Results Comparing With SolarWinds Corporation (NYSE:SWI)

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) and SolarWinds Corporation (NYSE:SWI) compete against each other in the Application Software sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shopify Inc. 225 30.24 N/A -0.68 0.00 SolarWinds Corporation 18 6.90 N/A -0.13 0.00

Table 1 highlights Shopify Inc. and SolarWinds Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) and SolarWinds Corporation (NYSE:SWI)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shopify Inc. 0.00% -3.9% -3.5% SolarWinds Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Shopify Inc. are 12.6 and 12.6 respectively. Its competitor SolarWinds Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is 1.4. Shopify Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than SolarWinds Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Shopify Inc. and SolarWinds Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Shopify Inc. 1 5 11 2.65 SolarWinds Corporation 1 0 0 1.00

Shopify Inc.’s downside potential is -2.56% at a $309.28 consensus price target. Competitively SolarWinds Corporation has a consensus price target of $17.5, with potential downside of -7.65%. The information presented earlier suggests that Shopify Inc. looks more robust than SolarWinds Corporation as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 77.4% of Shopify Inc. shares and 99.6% of SolarWinds Corporation shares. 0.43% are Shopify Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, SolarWinds Corporation has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Shopify Inc. 1.01% 21.16% 53.56% 87.48% 85.19% 90.8% SolarWinds Corporation 0.11% 0.26% 0.58% 26.08% 0% 37.38%

For the past year Shopify Inc. was more bullish than SolarWinds Corporation.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Shopify Inc. beats SolarWinds Corporation.

Shopify Inc. provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of their business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, and leverage analytics and reporting. The company was formerly known as Jaded Pixel Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Shopify Inc. in November 2011. Shopify Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products that are designed to solve the day-to-day problems encountered by technology professionals managing complex IT infrastructure covering on-premise, cloud, and hybrid IT environments. The company markets and sells its products directly to database administrators, storage administrators, Web operators, and DevOps professionals, as well as managed service providers. The company was formerly known as SolarWinds Parent, Inc. and changed its name to SolarWinds Corporation in May 2018. SolarWinds Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.