Shopify Inc. (SHOP)’s Financial Results Comparing With QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB)

Both Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) and QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) compete on a level playing field in the Application Software industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shopify Inc. 246 33.02 N/A -0.68 0.00 QAD Inc. 32 2.35 N/A 0.28 118.74

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Shopify Inc. and QAD Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Shopify Inc. and QAD Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shopify Inc. 0.00% -3.9% -3.5% QAD Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Shopify Inc. and QAD Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Shopify Inc. 2 5 11 2.61 QAD Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Shopify Inc.’s consensus price target is $320.37, while its potential downside is -10.46%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 77.9% of Shopify Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 11.32% of QAD Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.43% of Shopify Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, QAD Inc. has 76.61% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Shopify Inc. -3.55% 4.33% 29.66% 95.7% 114.67% 129.6% QAD Inc. 0.06% 4.4% 10.03% 5.61% -5.47% 11.86%

For the past year Shopify Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than QAD Inc.

Summary

Shopify Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors QAD Inc.

Shopify Inc. provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of their business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, and leverage analytics and reporting. The company was formerly known as Jaded Pixel Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Shopify Inc. in November 2011. Shopify Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.