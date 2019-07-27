Shopify Inc. (SHOP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

We will be comparing the differences between Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) and Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Application Software industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shopify Inc. 234 32.09 N/A -0.68 0.00 Nuance Communications Inc. 17 2.39 N/A -0.63 0.00

Table 1 highlights Shopify Inc. and Nuance Communications Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) and Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shopify Inc. 0.00% -3.9% -3.5% Nuance Communications Inc. 0.00% 2.5% 0.9%

Risk & Volatility

Shopify Inc. is 54.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.54 beta. Competitively, Nuance Communications Inc.’s beta is 1.1 which is 10.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Shopify Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 12.6 and 12.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Nuance Communications Inc. are 1.8 and 1.8 respectively. Shopify Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Nuance Communications Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Shopify Inc. and Nuance Communications Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Shopify Inc. 1 5 11 2.65 Nuance Communications Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$309.28 is Shopify Inc.’s average price target while its potential downside is -8.10%. Nuance Communications Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $22 average price target and a 30.64% potential upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Nuance Communications Inc. is looking more favorable than Shopify Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Shopify Inc. and Nuance Communications Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 77.4% and 90.8%. Insiders held roughly 0.43% of Shopify Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 1% are Nuance Communications Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Shopify Inc. 1.01% 21.16% 53.56% 87.48% 85.19% 90.8% Nuance Communications Inc. 5.73% 3.57% 7.07% 1.26% 36.76% 33.86%

For the past year Shopify Inc. has stronger performance than Nuance Communications Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Nuance Communications Inc. beats Shopify Inc.

Shopify Inc. provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of their business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, and leverage analytics and reporting. The company was formerly known as Jaded Pixel Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Shopify Inc. in November 2011. Shopify Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

Nuance Communications, Inc. provides voice recognition and natural language understanding solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Mobile, Enterprise, and Imaging. The Healthcare segment offers transcription solutions, which enables physicians to streamline clinical documentation with medical transcription platform; Dragon Medical, a dictation software that empowers physicians to accurately capture and document patient care in real-time on various devices; clinical document improvement and coding solutions to ensure patient health information is accurately documented, coded, and evaluated; and diagnostic solutions that allows radiologists to document, collaborate, and share medical images and reports. It also provides Dragon professional and personal productivity solutions to business users and consumers. The Mobile segment provides a portfolio of virtual assistants and connected services built on voice recognition, text-to-speech, natural language understanding, dialog, and text input technologies to automotive manufacturers, device makers, and mobile operators. The Enterprise segment offers OnPremise solutions and services, an automated customer service solution comprising speech recognition, voice biometrics, transcription, text-to-speech, and dialog and analytics products; and OnDemand multichannel cloud, a platform that offers enterprises the ability to implement automatic customer service. The Imaging segment provides MFP Scan automation solutions to offer scanning and document management solutions; MFP Print automation solutions to deliver printing and document management solutions; and PDF and OCR software, a technology that enables the capture, creation, and management of document workflows. The company was formerly known as ScanSoft, Inc. and changed its name to Nuance Communications, Inc. in October 2005. Nuance Communications, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.