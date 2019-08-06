Shopify Inc. (SHOP)’s Financial Results Comparing With China Index Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CIH)

As Application Software businesses, Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) and China Index Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CIH), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Shopify Inc.
|244
|28.33
|N/A
|-0.68
|0.00
|China Index Holdings Limited
|214
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Shopify Inc. and China Index Holdings Limited.
Profitability
Table 2 has Shopify Inc. and China Index Holdings Limited’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Shopify Inc.
|0.00%
|-3.9%
|-3.5%
|China Index Holdings Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
The Ratings and Recommendations for Shopify Inc. and China Index Holdings Limited are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Shopify Inc.
|2
|5
|11
|2.61
|China Index Holdings Limited
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Shopify Inc. has a -1.82% downside potential and a consensus price target of $320.37.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Shopify Inc. and China Index Holdings Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 77.9% and 0%. 0.43% are Shopify Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Shopify Inc.
|-3.55%
|4.33%
|29.66%
|95.7%
|114.67%
|129.6%
|China Index Holdings Limited
|-2.7%
|-20%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-10%
For the past year Shopify Inc. had bullish trend while China Index Holdings Limited had bearish trend.
Summary
On 5 of the 8 factors Shopify Inc. beats China Index Holdings Limited.
Shopify Inc. provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of their business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, and leverage analytics and reporting. The company was formerly known as Jaded Pixel Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Shopify Inc. in November 2011. Shopify Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.