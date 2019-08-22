Shopify Inc. (SHOP) Reaches $386.05 52-Week High; Veritiv (VRTV) Sentiment Is 1.22

Veritiv Corp (VRTV) investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.56, from 1.78 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 62 funds opened new or increased positions, while 51 decreased and sold stock positions in Veritiv Corp. The funds in our database now hold: 14.75 million shares, up from 14.55 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Veritiv Corp in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 12 Reduced: 39 Increased: 44 New Position: 18.

The stock of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) hit a new 52-week high and has $409.21 target or 6.00% above today’s $386.05 share price. The 5 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $43.39B company. The 1-year high was reported on Aug, 22 by Barchart.com. If the $409.21 price target is reached, the company will be worth $2.60B more. The stock decreased 0.97% or $3.78 during the last trading session, reaching $386.05. About 507,441 shares traded. Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) has risen 114.67% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 114.67% the S&P500. Some Historical SHOP News: 26/03/2018 – $SHOP has a MAJOR Facebook problem. All growth tied to the abuse of Facebook privacy tools; 26/03/2018 – $FB and $SHOP unholy alliance explained here; 08/05/2018 – SHOP, AAPL: AR demo, tap on the product, pay with Apple Pay. Demo app is live on the App store now! #ShopifyUnite – ! $SHOP $AAPL; 20/03/2018 – FLEXE announces integration with Shopify that provides merchants instant access to a flexible, nationwide eCommerce fulfillment; 01/05/2018 – Shopify 1Q Rev $214.3M; 08/05/2018 – SHOP: Multi-Currency for Shopify Payments – Fall 2018. Get in! #ShopifyUnite – ! $SHOP; 08/05/2018 – SHOPIFY EXECUTIVES SPEAK AT COMPANY CONFERENCE IN TORONTO; 30/05/2018 – Shopify Announces Results of Its 2018 Annual Meeting of Hldrs; 30/05/2018 – E-commerce also leading to new formats of stores and sellers. Square and Shopify driving growth – and so is social media, enabling personalization and more efficient product discovery; 01/05/2018 – SHOPIFY SEES FY REV. $1B TO $1.01B, EST. $998.1M

More notable recent Veritiv Corporation (NYSE:VRTV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Veritiv Corporation declares $0.399 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Veritiv (VRTV) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Veritiv Corporation (NYSE:VRTV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Veritiv Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Much Did Veritiv Corporation’s (NYSE:VRTV) CEO Pocket Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, and facility solutions in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company has market cap of $283.19 million. It operates through four divisions: Print, Publishing & Print Management , Packaging, and Facility Solutions. It currently has negative earnings. The Print segment sells and distributes commercial printing, writing, copying, digital, wide format, and specialty paper products; and graphics consumables and equipment.

Bain Capital Investors Llc holds 2.79% of its portfolio in Veritiv Corporation for 2.78 million shares. Baupost Group Llc Ma owns 3.56 million shares or 0.79% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Matarin Capital Management Llc has 0.19% invested in the company for 99,201 shares. The New York-based Donald Smith & Co. Inc. has invested 0.12% in the stock. Spark Investment Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 75,377 shares.

The stock increased 1.62% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $17.59. About 1,198 shares traded. Veritiv Corporation (VRTV) has declined 51.94% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.94% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTV News: 18/04/2018 – Veritiv Earns Recognition as John Deere ‘Partner-level Supplier’ and 15-Year Hall of Fame Supplier; 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Buys New 2.1% Position in Veritiv; 10/04/2018 – Veritiv Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – Veritiv CEO Sees Robust Demand Growth in Packaging (Video); 03/04/2018 – Veritiv to Showcase Innovative Packaging, Production Consumable and Safety Solutions at MRO Americas; 09/03/2018 – VERITIV CORP VRTV.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $21 FROM $20; 08/05/2018 – VERITIV 1Q LOSS/SHR $1.00, EST. EPS 38C; 21/04/2018 – DJ Veritiv Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRTV); 09/05/2018 – Veritiv Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Veritiv, Federal Agricultural Mortgage, Community Bank Syst

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $23,928 activity.

Shopify Inc. provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. The company has market cap of $43.39 billion. The Company’s platform provides merchants with a single view of their business and clients in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, and leverage analytics and reporting. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Jaded Pixel Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Shopify Inc. in November 2011.

More notable recent Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Shopify Soars To New Highs – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Shopify Making a Big Mistake By Competing Against Amazon? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “In Case Shopify Shares Slide – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Shopify Is No Amazon.com – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Shopify’s Reinvestment Is Only Just Beginning to Pay Off – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Among 18 analysts covering Shopify (NYSE:SHOP), 11 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 61% are positive. Shopify has $400 highest and $175 lowest target. $320.37’s average target is -17.01% below currents $386.05 stock price. Shopify had 33 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, May 1 by Canaccord Genuity. As per Thursday, June 20, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Wednesday, May 1 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by DA Davidson with “Buy” on Monday, June 24. Wedbush maintained Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) on Wednesday, May 1 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, August 2 by Raymond James. Bank of America maintained the shares of SHOP in report on Friday, August 2 with “Underperform” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, June 20 by Robert W. Baird. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Tuesday, May 14 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, May 1 by Wells Fargo.