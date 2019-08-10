Shopify Inc. (SHOP) Reaches $369.95 52-Week High; Energy Transfer Lpunits (ET) Shorts Increased By 8.69%

Energy Transfer Lpunits (NYSE:ET) had an increase of 8.69% in short interest. ET’s SI was 92.24 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 8.69% from 84.87 million shares previously. With 10.18 million avg volume, 9 days are for Energy Transfer Lpunits (NYSE:ET)’s short sellers to cover ET’s short positions. The SI to Energy Transfer Lpunits’s float is 4.12%. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $13.9. About 10.27M shares traded. Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) has declined 20.86% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.86% the S&P500.

The stock of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) hit a new 52-week high and has $384.75 target or 4.00% above today’s $369.95 share price. The 5 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $43.46 billion company. The 1-year high was reported on Aug, 10 by Barchart.com. If the $384.75 price target is reached, the company will be worth $1.74 billion more. The stock increased 3.39% or $12.14 during the last trading session, reaching $369.95. About 2.35M shares traded or 26.64% up from the average. Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) has risen 114.67% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 114.67% the S&P500. Some Historical SHOP News: 04/05/2018 – ActiveCampaign Deepens Shopify Integration to Enable Shopping Cart Abandonment; 19/03/2018 – Shopify Enables Frictionless Checkout with Google Pay; 27/03/2018 – DeepMarkit Launches Gamify for All Platforms; 26/03/2018 – Left has been a frequent critic of Shopify, telling clients in October that the company was “dirtier than Herbalife.”; 30/05/2018 – Shopify Announces Results of its 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 13/04/2018 – $SHOP in Trump’s crosshairs. A Canadian co whose growth is based on inefficiencies in “Chinese imports” and USPS pricing; 01/05/2018 – SHOPIFY 1Q ADJ EPS 4C, EST. LOSS/SHR 5C; 01/05/2018 – Shopify Sees 2Q Rev $230M-$235M; 13/04/2018 – SHOPIFY MENTIONED CAUTIOUSLY AGAIN BY CITRON; 01/05/2018 – SHOPIFY CFO AMY SHAPERO SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL

Energy Transfer LP provides diversified energy-related services in the United States. The company has market cap of $38.33 billion. It owns and operates approximately 7,900 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 11,800 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It has a 11.27 P/E ratio. The firm sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

Among 2 analysts covering Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Energy Transfer LP had 3 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) on Friday, August 9 with “Outperform” rating.

Among 18 analysts covering Shopify (NYSE:SHOP), 11 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 61% are positive. Shopify has $400 highest and $173 lowest target. $320.37’s average target is -13.40% below currents $369.95 stock price. Shopify had 42 analyst reports since February 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, June 20 by IBC. Canaccord Genuity maintained Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) on Wednesday, February 13 with “Buy” rating. On Monday, June 24 the stock rating was maintained by DA Davidson with “Buy”. RBC Capital Markets maintained Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy” rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $30000 target in Thursday, June 6 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Wednesday, May 1. Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock to “Underweight” rating in Tuesday, May 14 report. On Wednesday, May 1 the stock rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy”. RBC Capital Markets upgraded Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) on Wednesday, February 13 to “Outperform” rating. The stock of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) has “Underperform” rating given on Friday, August 2 by Bank of America.