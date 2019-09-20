D& L INDS INC AMERICAN DEPOSITARY REC (OTCMKTS:DLNDY) had an increase of 327.16% in short interest. DLNDY’s SI was 34,600 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 327.16% from 8,100 shares previously. With 23,900 avg volume, 1 days are for D& L INDS INC AMERICAN DEPOSITARY REC (OTCMKTS:DLNDY)’s short sellers to cover DLNDY’s short positions. The stock increased 4.26% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $4.41. About 2,773 shares traded. D&L Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLNDY) has 0.00% since September 20, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The stock of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 2.59% or $8.43 during the last trading session, reaching $316.57. About 1.95M shares traded. Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) has risen 114.67% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 114.67% the S&P500. Some Historical SHOP News: 16/03/2018 Citron Responds to Shopify Conference Call; 26/03/2018 – $SHOP has a MAJOR Facebook problem. All growth tied to the abuse of Facebook privacy tools; 27/03/2018 – DeepMarkit Launches Gamify for All Platforms; 01/05/2018 – SHOPIFY CFO AMY SHAPERO SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 19/03/2018 – SHOPIFY INC – LAUNCHES INTEGRATION WITH GOOGLE PAY ON SHOPIFY STORES; 01/05/2018 – Shopify Sees 2Q Rev $230M-$235M; 30/05/2018 – Shopify Announces Results of Its 2018 Annual Meeting of Hldrs; 18/04/2018 – DeepMarkit Announces Gamify Plugin for WordPress; 14/05/2018 – The Case for Shopify (SHOP); 08/05/2018 – SHOP, AAPL: AR demo, tap on the product, pay with Apple Pay. Demo app is live on the App store now! #ShopifyUnite – ! $SHOP $AAPLThe move comes after 9 months negative chart setup for the $35.60B company. It was reported on Sep, 20 by Barchart.com. We have $307.07 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:SHOP worth $1.07B less.

D&L Industries, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells food ingredients in the Philippines and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.30 billion. It operates through four divisions: Food Ingredients; Colorants and Plastic Additives; Oleochemicals, Resins and Powder Coatings; and Aerosols. It has a 22.05 P/E ratio. The Food Ingredients segment makes industrial fats and oils, food ingredients, specialty fats and oils, and culinary and other specialty food ingredients to various food manufacturers and quick-service restaurant chains; and produces food safety solutions, such as cleaning and sanitation agents for various customers.

Among 17 analysts covering Shopify Inc. Class A Subordinate Voting Shares (NYSE:SHOP), 11 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 65% are positive. Shopify Inc. Class A Subordinate Voting Shares has $48100 highest and $20900 lowest target. $336’s average target is 6.14% above currents $316.57 stock price. Shopify Inc. Class A Subordinate Voting Shares had 33 analyst reports since April 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $36500 target in Friday, August 2 report. On Thursday, June 20 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, June 21 by RBC Capital Markets. Barclays Capital maintained Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) rating on Friday, June 21. Barclays Capital has “Equal-Weight” rating and $31000 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, May 1 by DA Davidson. Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock to “Underweight” rating in Tuesday, May 14 report. On Monday, June 24 the stock rating was downgraded by Roth Capital to “Hold”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, August 27 by Rosenblatt. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy” on Wednesday, May 1. The rating was maintained by DA Davidson with “Buy” on Friday, June 21.

Analysts await Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.28 earnings per share, down 27.27% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.22 per share. After $-0.26 actual earnings per share reported by Shopify Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.69% negative EPS growth.