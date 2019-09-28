Shopify Inc. (SHOP) EPS Estimated At $-0.28; KLA (KLAC) Covered By 6 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 9 analysts covering KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. KLA-Tencor has $18000 highest and $107 lowest target. $160.56’s average target is 1.31% above currents $158.48 stock price. KLA-Tencor had 20 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, August 6 report. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, August 6 report. The rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs on Monday, July 22 to “Neutral”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, May 7 by UBS. The company was maintained on Tuesday, August 6 by Wells Fargo. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $14900 target in Tuesday, May 7 report. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, August 23 report. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, August 6 by Credit Suisse. JP Morgan maintained KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) rating on Tuesday, August 6. JP Morgan has “Overweight” rating and $18000 target. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Wednesday, September 11. See KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) latest ratings:

23/09/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy Old Target: $156.5000 New Target: $180.0000 Maintain

18/09/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Buy Old Target: $150.0000 New Target: $175.0000 Maintain

12/09/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Rating: Overweight Old Target: $152.0000 New Target: $162.0000 Maintain

11/09/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: $150.0000 New Target: $165.0000 Maintain

10/09/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $120.0000 New Target: $150.0000 Maintain

03/09/2019 Broker: Evercore Old Rating: In-Line New Rating: Outperform Upgrade

23/08/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy Old Target: $126.0000 New Target: $156.5000 Maintain

06/08/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $115.0000 New Target: $120.0000 Maintain

06/08/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Outperform Old Target: $130.0000 New Target: $170.0000 Maintain

06/08/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: $120.0000 New Target: $133.0000 Maintain

Analysts expect Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) to report $-0.28 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 27.27% from last quarter’s $-0.22 EPS. After having $-0.26 EPS previously, Shopify Inc.’s analysts see 7.69% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.38% or $7.45 during the last trading session, reaching $305.69. About 2.18 million shares traded. Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) has risen 114.67% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 114.67% the S&P500. Some Historical SHOP News: 08/05/2018 – SHOPIFY EXECUTIVES SPEAK AT COMPANY CONFERENCE IN TORONTO; 13/04/2018 – $SHOP in Trump’s crosshairs. A Canadian co whose growth is based on inefficiencies in “Chinese imports” and USPS pricing; 01/05/2018 – Shopify 1Q Loss/Shr 16c; 04/05/2018 – ActiveCampaign Deepens Shopify Integration to Enable Shopping Cart Abandonment; 01/05/2018 – Shopify 1Q Rev $214.3M; 30/05/2018 – Shopify Announces Results of Its 2018 Annual Meeting of Hldrs; 30/05/2018 – E-commerce also leading to new formats of stores and sellers. Square and Shopify driving growth – and so is social media, enabling personalization and more efficient product discovery; 26/03/2018 – Left has been a frequent critic of Shopify, telling clients in October that the company was “dirtier than Herbalife.”; 26/03/2018 – Shopify has a BIG Facebook Problem!; 13/04/2018 – SHOPIFY MENTIONED CAUTIOUSLY AGAIN BY CITRON

The stock decreased 2.14% or $3.47 during the last trading session, reaching $158.48. About 1.27 million shares traded. KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) has risen 28.24% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.24% the S&P500. Some Historical KLAC News: 19/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS KLA-TENCOR’S Baa2 RATING FOLLOWING CREDIT POSIT; 19/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor Buying Orbotech for $3.4 Billion; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH LTD – KLA-TENCOR INTENDS TO RAISE APPROXIMATELY $1 BLN IN NEW LONG-TERM DEBT FINANCING TO COMPLETE SHARE REPURCHASE; 03/05/2018 – KLA-Tencor Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH LTD – TRANSACTION APPROVED BY BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF KLA-TENCOR, ORBOTECH; 26/04/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Amazon, Intel Shine; Microsoft, KLA Sag — Barron’s Blog; 19/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor Buys Israel’s Orbotech at $3.4 Billion Valuation; 19/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor to Fund Cash Portion of Deal With Cash From Combined Company’s Balance Sheet; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH – TOTAL COST SYNERGIES ARE EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $50 MLN ON ANNUALIZED BASIS WITHIN 12 TO 24 MONTHS FOLLOWING CLOSING OF TRANSACTION; 26/04/2018 – KLA-Tencor 3Q Rev $1.02B

More notable recent KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does KLA Corporation’s (NASDAQ:KLAC) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others? – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “KLAC gains bull on semi equip optimism – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “KLA target boosted after investor day – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “KLA: Steady As She Goes – Seeking Alpha” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Shareholders of an Investigation Concerning Possible Breaches of Fiduciary Duty by Certain Officers and Directors of KLA Corporation- KLAC – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.72, from 1.67 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 63 investors sold KLA Corporation shares while 177 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 136.24 million shares or 2.41% less from 139.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Panagora Asset Inc reported 151,203 shares. Company Natl Bank holds 4,269 shares. 49,302 were reported by Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv. Kempner Capital Mgmt Inc stated it has 20,404 shares. The New York-based Hudson Bay Cap Mgmt Lp has invested 0.01% in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Mirador Cap Ptnrs Limited Partnership has 0.37% invested in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) for 6,307 shares. Invesco Ltd reported 2.84M shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas invested in 6,000 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life has 0.08% invested in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) for 4,483 shares. Motco has invested 0% in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Ibm Retirement Fund owns 2,513 shares. Mackenzie Financial owns 3,281 shares. South Dakota Council holds 81,540 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. D E Shaw Company Incorporated stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Country Club Trust Na accumulated 70,146 shares.

KLA-Tencor Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $25.24 billion. It offers chip manufacturing products, such as front-end defect inspection tools, defect review systems, advanced packaging process control systems, metrology solutions, in-situ process monitoring products, and lithography software; wafer manufacturing products comprising wafer manufacturing products comprising surface and defect inspection, wafer geometry and nanotopography metrology, and data management; and reticle manufacturing products, such as defect inspection and pattern placement metrology products. It has a 21.16 P/E ratio. The firm also provides light emitting diode , power device, and compound semiconductor manufacturing products consisting of patterned wafer inspection, defect inspection, surface metrology, and data management products; thin-film head metrology and inspection, virtual lithography, in-situ process monitoring, transparent and metal substrate inspection, and data management products for data storage media/head manufacturing; and stylus and optical profiling, and optical inspection products for microelectromechanical systems manufacturing, as well as products for general purpose/lab applications.

More notable recent Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Bubble in SHOP Stock Has Burst – Yahoo Finance” on September 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Long-Term Investors Should Consider Buying SHOP Stock Near $250 – Yahoo Finance” published on September 23, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Cannabis Could Be a Key Part of Shopify’s Growth – Motley Fool” on September 27, 2019. More interesting news about Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The 6 River Acquisition Sets SHOP Stock up Well into the Future – Yahoo Finance” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Impressive Revenue Growth Hides Shopify’s Real Story – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

Shopify Inc. provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. The company has market cap of $35.29 billion. The Company’s platform provides merchants with a single view of their business and clients in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, and leverage analytics and reporting. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Jaded Pixel Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Shopify Inc. in November 2011.