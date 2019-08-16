Shopify Inc. (SHOP) and Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET) Comparing side by side

Both Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) and Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET) are Application Software companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shopify Inc. 253 30.73 N/A -0.68 0.00 Xunlei Limited 3 0.94 N/A -0.83 0.00

Demonstrates Shopify Inc. and Xunlei Limited earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Shopify Inc. and Xunlei Limited’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shopify Inc. 0.00% -3.9% -3.5% Xunlei Limited 0.00% -15.4% -11.7%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.31 beta means Shopify Inc.’s volatility is 31.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Xunlei Limited’s 1.84 beta is the reason why it is 84.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Shopify Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 12.6 and 12.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Xunlei Limited are 3.3 and 3.2 respectively. Shopify Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Xunlei Limited.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Shopify Inc. and Xunlei Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Shopify Inc. 2 5 11 2.61 Xunlei Limited 0 0 0 0.00

Shopify Inc. has a consensus target price of $320.37, and a -8.74% downside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Shopify Inc. and Xunlei Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 77.9% and 13%. Insiders held 0.43% of Shopify Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.39% of Xunlei Limited shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Shopify Inc. -3.55% 4.33% 29.66% 95.7% 114.67% 129.6% Xunlei Limited -6.69% -13.57% -37.01% -34.8% -78.82% -34.41%

For the past year Shopify Inc. has 129.6% stronger performance while Xunlei Limited has -34.41% weaker performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Shopify Inc. beats Xunlei Limited.

Shopify Inc. provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of their business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, and leverage analytics and reporting. The company was formerly known as Jaded Pixel Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Shopify Inc. in November 2011. Shopify Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

Xunlei Limited, a cloud-based acceleration technology company, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The companyÂ’s platform is based on cloud computing that enables users to access, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the Internet; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel and Offline Accelerator. The company also provides Mobile Xunlei, a mobile application that allows users to search, download, and consume digital media content on their mobile devices; Xunlei Media Player, which supports online and offline play of digital media content, as well as simultaneous play of digital media content while it is being transmitted by Xunlei Accelerator; online games, including Web games and MMOGs through its gaming platform; online advertising services; and other Internet value-added services. As of December 2016, its platform had approximately 152 million monthly unique visitors. The company was formerly known as Giganology Limited and changed its name to Xunlei Limited in January 2011. Xunlei Limited was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.