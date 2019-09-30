Shopify Inc. (SHOP) and Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Contrasting side by side

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) and Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) compete against each other in the Application Software sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shopify Inc. 357 9.71 100.44M -0.68 0.00 Synaptics Incorporated 36 1.06 32.45M 0.48 67.04

Table 1 demonstrates Shopify Inc. and Synaptics Incorporated’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) and Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shopify Inc. 28,148,646.38% -3.9% -3.5% Synaptics Incorporated 90,972,806.28% 3% 1.5%

Risk and Volatility

Shopify Inc. has a beta of 1.31 and its 31.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Synaptics Incorporated’s 4.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.04 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Shopify Inc. is 12.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 12.6. The Current Ratio of rival Synaptics Incorporated is 3.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.6. Shopify Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Synaptics Incorporated.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Shopify Inc. and Synaptics Incorporated are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Shopify Inc. 2 4 11 2.65 Synaptics Incorporated 1 2 1 2.25

Shopify Inc. has a consensus target price of $336, and a 9.92% upside potential. On the other hand, Synaptics Incorporated’s potential downside is -16.08% and its average target price is $33.25. Based on the data shown earlier, Shopify Inc. is looking more favorable than Synaptics Incorporated, analysts opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 77.9% of Shopify Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 98.6% of Synaptics Incorporated are owned by institutional investors. 0.43% are Shopify Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.4% of Synaptics Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Shopify Inc. -3.55% 4.33% 29.66% 95.7% 114.67% 129.6% Synaptics Incorporated -1.74% 6.84% -13.07% -19.57% -35.33% -13.52%

For the past year Shopify Inc. has 129.6% stronger performance while Synaptics Incorporated has -13.52% weaker performance.

Summary

Shopify Inc. beats Synaptics Incorporated on 7 of the 13 factors.

Shopify Inc. provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of their business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, and leverage analytics and reporting. The company was formerly known as Jaded Pixel Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Shopify Inc. in November 2011. Shopify Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its human interface products solutions for mobile product applications, including smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications, such as keyboards, mice, and desktop product applications. Its products include ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on smartphones and tablets; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for entry-level smartphones; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in smartphones, tablets, notebook PCs, PC peripherals, and other applications. The companyÂ’s products also comprise TouchPad, a touch-sensitive pad that senses the position and movement of one or more fingers on its surface; SecurePad that integrates fingerprint sensor directly into the TouchPad area; ClickPad that offers a clickable mechanical design to the TouchPad solution; and ForcePad, a thinner version of its ClickPad. In addition, its other product solutions include dual pointing solutions, which offer TouchPad with a pointing stick in a single notebook computer enabling users to select their interface of choice; TouchStyk, a self-contained pointing stick module; and TouchButtons, which provides capacitive buttons and scrolling controls, as well as display interface products. The company sells its products through direct sales, outside sales representatives, distributors, and resellers. It serves smartphone, tablet, and PC original equipment manufacturers, as well as various consumer electronics manufacturers. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.