Shopify Inc. (SHOP) and Sonic Foundry Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOFO) Comparing side by side

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) and Sonic Foundry Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOFO), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Application Software. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shopify Inc. 268 34.40 N/A -0.68 0.00 Sonic Foundry Inc. 1 0.22 N/A -0.89 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shopify Inc. 0.00% -3.9% -3.5% Sonic Foundry Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Shopify Inc. and Sonic Foundry Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Shopify Inc. 2 5 11 2.61 Sonic Foundry Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Shopify Inc.’s consensus target price is $324.89, while its potential downside is -17.71%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 77.9% of Shopify Inc. shares and 13.14% of Sonic Foundry Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.43% of Shopify Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 38.41% of Sonic Foundry Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Shopify Inc. -3.55% 4.33% 29.66% 95.7% 114.67% 129.6% Sonic Foundry Inc. -8.18% 13.48% 3.59% 42.25% -53.82% 55.38%

For the past year Shopify Inc. was more bullish than Sonic Foundry Inc.

Summary

Shopify Inc. beats Sonic Foundry Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Shopify Inc. provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of their business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, and leverage analytics and reporting. The company was formerly known as Jaded Pixel Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Shopify Inc. in November 2011. Shopify Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.