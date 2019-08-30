Shopify Inc. (SHOP) and Model N Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Contrasting side by side

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) and Model N Inc. (NYSE:MODN) compete with each other in the Application Software sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shopify Inc. 269 33.88 N/A -0.68 0.00 Model N Inc. 20 6.49 N/A -0.95 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Shopify Inc. and Model N Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Shopify Inc. and Model N Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shopify Inc. 0.00% -3.9% -3.5% Model N Inc. 0.00% -66% -18.2%

Volatility and Risk

Shopify Inc. has a 1.31 beta, while its volatility is 31.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Model N Inc. is 44.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.56 beta.

Liquidity

Shopify Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 12.6 and 12.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Model N Inc. are 1.3 and 1.3 respectively. Shopify Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Model N Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Shopify Inc. and Model N Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Shopify Inc. 2 5 11 2.61 Model N Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Shopify Inc. has a -16.56% downside potential and a consensus target price of $324.89. Competitively Model N Inc. has a consensus target price of $24.5, with potential downside of -14.13%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Model N Inc. is looking more favorable than Shopify Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Shopify Inc. and Model N Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 77.9% and 79.7% respectively. Insiders held 0.43% of Shopify Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 3.9% of Model N Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Shopify Inc. -3.55% 4.33% 29.66% 95.7% 114.67% 129.6% Model N Inc. 4.19% 9.08% 19.13% 52.12% 16.59% 65.23%

For the past year Shopify Inc. was more bullish than Model N Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Shopify Inc. beats Model N Inc.

Shopify Inc. provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of their business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, and leverage analytics and reporting. The company was formerly known as Jaded Pixel Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Shopify Inc. in November 2011. Shopify Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

Model N, Inc. provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. The company develops applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives based on design wins for technology companies. It offers Revenue Enterprise Cloud, a set of transactional applications that serve as a system of record for, and automate the execution of revenue management processes, such as pricing, contracting, compliance, incentive, and rebate management. This suite includes price management, deal management, contract management, incentive and rebate management, and regulatory compliance management applications. The company also provides Revenue Intelligence Cloud, a range of intelligence applications that provide the analytical tools insights to define and optimize revenue management strategies. In addition, it offers Revvy Revenue Management, a set of multi-tenant cloud applications, which provides customers with predictable pricing, elastic infrastructures, and ease of implementation for the pharmaceutical, manufacturing, medical devices, and semiconductor and component manufacturing industries. This suite includes products, such as configure, price, and quote; global price management; and sales. Further, the company provides implementation, managed, strategic, and customer support services. It primarily serves large and mid-sized organizations worldwide through its direct sales force. As of September 30, 2015, the company had 84 license and subscription customers. Model N, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California, with additional offices in the United States, India, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland.