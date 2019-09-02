Shopify Inc. (SHOP) and Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Comparison side by side

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) and Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME), both competing one another are Application Software companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shopify Inc. 272 34.35 N/A -0.68 0.00 Mimecast Limited 47 6.86 N/A -0.12 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Shopify Inc. and Mimecast Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) and Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shopify Inc. 0.00% -3.9% -3.5% Mimecast Limited 0.00% -4.6% -1.4%

Risk and Volatility

Shopify Inc. has a beta of 1.31 and its 31.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Mimecast Limited has a 1.1 beta and it is 10.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Shopify Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 12.6 and 12.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Mimecast Limited are 1.3 and 1.3 respectively. Shopify Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Mimecast Limited.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Shopify Inc. and Mimecast Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Shopify Inc. 2 5 11 2.61 Mimecast Limited 0 1 4 2.80

Shopify Inc.’s average target price is $324.89, while its potential downside is -15.70%. Competitively Mimecast Limited has a consensus target price of $55.4, with potential upside of 35.35%. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Mimecast Limited seems more appealing than Shopify Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Shopify Inc. and Mimecast Limited has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 77.9% and 78.5%. About 0.43% of Shopify Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Mimecast Limited has 3.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Shopify Inc. -3.55% 4.33% 29.66% 95.7% 114.67% 129.6% Mimecast Limited -1.51% 1.86% -8.14% 31.82% 30.88% 41.54%

For the past year Shopify Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Mimecast Limited.

Summary

Shopify Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Mimecast Limited.

Shopify Inc. provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of their business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, and leverage analytics and reporting. The company was formerly known as Jaded Pixel Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Shopify Inc. in November 2011. Shopify Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems. Its Mimecast Email Security services also comprise Secure Messaging for sharing sensitive information with external contacts through email; and Data Leak Prevention, which prevents the inadvertent or malicious loss of sensitive corporate data with advanced data leak prevention and content controls. In addition, the company offers Mimecast Mailbox Continuity, which protects email and data against the threat of downtime as a result of system failure, natural disasters, planned maintenance, system upgrades, and migrations; and Mimecast Enterprise Information Archiving that offers cloud archive consolidation of inbound, outbound and internal email, files, and instant messaging in an archive, as well as incorporates legacy data from additional archives into the same searchable store. Further, it provides Service Bundles, a unified service managed from a single administration console; and Mimecast Mobile and Desktop Apps for mobile, PC, and Mac users to get self-service access to security features. The company sells its services through direct sales and channel partners. Mimecast Limited was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.