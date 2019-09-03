Shopify Inc. (SHOP) and Majesco (NASDAQ:MJCO) Comparing side by side

As Application Software companies, Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) and Majesco (NASDAQ:MJCO) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shopify Inc. 273 34.35 N/A -0.68 0.00 Majesco 8 2.52 N/A 0.18 53.22

Demonstrates Shopify Inc. and Majesco earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Shopify Inc. and Majesco.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shopify Inc. 0.00% -3.9% -3.5% Majesco 0.00% 11.4% 6%

Risk & Volatility

Shopify Inc.’s current beta is 1.31 and it happens to be 31.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Majesco has a 0.37 beta which is 63.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Shopify Inc. has a Current Ratio of 12.6 and a Quick Ratio of 12.6. Competitively, Majesco’s Current Ratio is 2 and has 2 Quick Ratio. Shopify Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Majesco.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Shopify Inc. and Majesco are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Shopify Inc. 2 5 11 2.61 Majesco 0 0 0 0.00

Shopify Inc.’s consensus price target is $324.89, while its potential downside is -15.70%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Shopify Inc. and Majesco has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 77.9% and 2.5%. Insiders held 0.43% of Shopify Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 70.6% of Majesco’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Shopify Inc. -3.55% 4.33% 29.66% 95.7% 114.67% 129.6% Majesco 2.73% 0.86% 20% 23.3% 22.34% 32.86%

For the past year Shopify Inc. has stronger performance than Majesco

Summary

Shopify Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Majesco.

Shopify Inc. provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of their business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, and leverage analytics and reporting. The company was formerly known as Jaded Pixel Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Shopify Inc. in November 2011. Shopify Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

Majesco provides insurance software, consulting services, and other insurance technology solutions for business transformation for the insurance industry worldwide. It offers insurance software solutions for property and casualty (P&C), life and annuity (L&A), and pensions and group employee benefits providers for policy management, claims management, and billing functions. The company provides solutions for L&A and group core insurance areas, including policy management, product modeling, product configuration, new business processing, and claims. It also offers solutions for P&C/general insurance core insurance areas, such as policy management, claims management, rating, underwriting, product configuration, and reinsurance. In addition, the company provides enterprise software solutions comprising billing, distribution management, and digital platform with portals and mobile capabilities, and a cloud platform. Its consulting and services solutions provide strategy enablement, business transformation, testing, bureau and content management, and application development and maintenance for insurers. Further, the company offers project delivery and implementation services. The company was formerly known as MajescoMastek and changed its name to Majesco in October 2014. Majesco was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Morristown, New Jersey.